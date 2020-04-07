A note from Roger Waters and Victor Jara: For the people of Santiago, Quito, Jaffa, Rio, La Paz, New York, Baghdad, Budapest and everywhere else the man means us harm.

–

A note from Roger and Victor Jara:

This is for the people of Santiago and Quito and Jaffa and Rio and La Paz and New York and Baghdad and Budapest and everywhere else the man means us harm.

Love R.

Thanks to brother Dr. Pablo López in Chile for the video editing.

El derecho de vivir

Poeta Ho Chi Minh

Que golpea de Vietnam

A toda la humanidad

Ningún cañón borrará

El surco de tu arrozal

El derecho de vivir en paz

–

From my cell in New York City

I can hear the cacerolazos

I can smell you Pinera

All fucking rats smell the same

You can shoot out the eyes of the children

You were always that fucking insane

But you’ll never snuff out the flame.

–

And in Jaffa, and in Quito

In Bagdad and Delhi and Maine

In Saskatchawan and in Rio

Enough with this living in chains

The river that runs through the streets

Is a river of brotherly love

And the eagle will be humbled by the dove

–

So beware Bolsonaro,

Giuido and Modi and Trump

The Cacerolazo is louder than all of your guns

It’s the beating heart of the people

And the message is perfectly plain

Our mother earth will never be for sale

–

Tío Ho, nuestra canción

Es fuego de puro amor

Es palomo palomar

Olivo del olivar

Es el canto universal

Cadena que hará triunfar

El derecho de vivir en paz

Es el canto universal

Cadena que hará triunfar

El derecho de vivir en paz

El derecho de vivir en paz

Roger Waters zeigte seine Liebe zu unserem Land und nahm ein Cover der Hymne der sozialen Bewegung in unserem Land seit dem 18. Oktober auf: „Das Recht, in Frieden zu leben“.

Er kontaktierte das lateinamerikanische Magazin La Garganta Poderosa, um seinen chilenischen und südamerikanischen Fans eine Nachricht zu übermitteln, dass er wegen das Coronavirus zu Hause bleiben muss.

„Ich bin allein und isoliert, wie die meisten Menschen, wenn sie vom Coronavirus betroffen sind. Aber ich kann weiterarbeiten und ich werde dir dieses Lied zeigen. Ich habe es gerade vor 10 Minuten buchstäblich aufgenommen “, sagte Waters.