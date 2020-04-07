A note from Roger Waters and Victor Jara: For the people of Santiago, Quito, Jaffa, Rio, La Paz, New York, Baghdad, Budapest and everywhere else the man means us harm.

–
A note from Roger and Victor Jara:
This is for the people of Santiago and Quito and Jaffa and Rio and La Paz and New York and Baghdad and Budapest and everywhere else the man means us harm.
Love R.
Thanks to brother Dr. Pablo López in Chile for the video editing.
El derecho de vivir
Poeta Ho Chi Minh
Que golpea de Vietnam
A toda la humanidad
Ningún cañón borrará
El surco de tu arrozal
El derecho de vivir en paz
–
From my cell in New York City
I can hear the cacerolazos
I can smell you Pinera
All fucking rats smell the same
You can shoot out the eyes of the children
You were always that fucking insane
But you’ll never snuff out the flame.
–
And in Jaffa, and in Quito
In Bagdad and Delhi and Maine
In Saskatchawan and in Rio
Enough with this living in chains
The river that runs through the streets
Is a river of brotherly love
And the eagle will be humbled by the dove
–
So beware Bolsonaro,
Giuido and Modi and Trump
The Cacerolazo is louder than all of your guns
It’s the beating heart of the people
And the message is perfectly plain
Our mother earth will never be for sale
–
Tío Ho, nuestra canción
Es fuego de puro amor
Es palomo palomar
Olivo del olivar
Es el canto universal
Cadena que hará triunfar
El derecho de vivir en paz
Es el canto universal
Cadena que hará triunfar
El derecho de vivir en paz
El derecho de vivir en paz
Roger Waters zeigte seine Liebe zu unserem Land und nahm ein Cover der Hymne der sozialen Bewegung in unserem Land seit dem 18. Oktober auf: „Das Recht, in Frieden zu leben“.
Er kontaktierte das lateinamerikanische Magazin La Garganta Poderosa, um seinen chilenischen und südamerikanischen Fans eine Nachricht zu übermitteln, dass er wegen das Coronavirus zu Hause bleiben muss.
„Ich bin allein und isoliert, wie die meisten Menschen, wenn sie vom Coronavirus betroffen sind. Aber ich kann weiterarbeiten und ich werde dir dieses Lied zeigen. Ich habe es gerade vor 10 Minuten buchstäblich aufgenommen “, sagte Waters.