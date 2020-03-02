German Newsmagazine Spiegel supports drone murder that violates international law (Oskar Lafontaine)

Under the heading „Left-wing reactionaries“, the head of the Spiegel capital office Fischer worries about the establishment of a red-red-green government because left-wing members of the (German Parliament), the Bundestag have filed criminal charges against the Chancellor (Angela Merkel) with the Federal Attorney General for her „assisting to murder“ in connection with the killing the Iranian the accused „terror general“ Soleimani by a US drone. This „propaganda lawsuit“ shows that in a possible red-red-green coalition with a not insignificant part of a government partner, „no state can be made“.

The MPs‘ complaint not only refers to the murder of Soleimani, but also to the murder of the militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an airport employee and four other people in the vehicle convoy, including bodyguards and drivers.

The head of the Spiegel office, who does not mention these victims of the drone murder, can only be understood in such a way that the murder of a „terror general“ by drones is legal because, as Trump let us know, he „killed thousands of Americans over a long period or seriously injured ”.

According to German law, terrorists are „persons who illegally use violence as a means of enforcing internationally oriented political or religious issues“. Since, under the leadership of the United States, western states are taking part in wars that violate international law, that is, „illegally using violence as a means of enforcing internationally oriented political issues“ and are therefore responsible for the murder of many people, this would also be the logic of the head of the German Newsmagazine Spiegel capital office that the elimination of the US President and other Western leaders by international drones using remote-controlled drones would be covered .

Regardless of this absurd legal opinion, editors of the Spiegel should know that the political party DIE LINKE will not participate in a federal government that advocates wars and drone murders that violate international law, and that even the Green Party in October 2019 in the Bundestag printed matter 19/14112 the federal government have urged „to ensure that the United States does not use the satellite relay station at Ramstein Air Base to carry out illegal killings“ and to clarify to the United States government that „unlawful killings via the satellite relay station at Ramstein Air Base will continue the relay station into question. „

