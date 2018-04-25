«   |   »

Pope Fransziskus to award the Russian President Putin with Peace Award „Golden Palm“ for his peace efforts in the Middle East.

Russian President Putin meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City meeting in 2015

According to reports in the Polish newspaper „Wyborcza“ and in the italian „La Stampa“, the Russian head of state agreed to travel to Italy to receive the prize. He will probably meet Pope Francis, and will be accompanied by a high representative of the Russian Church.

The „Golden Palm“ award has been awarded since the 1980s by the association Assisi Pax International, an ecclesiastical association inspired by St. Francis.

The award refers to the meeting of John Paul II, in which representatives of different religions prayed together in Assisi in 1986 for peace.

Advertisements

Posted on 25. April 2018 at 13:51 in Allgemein   |  RSS feed

%d Bloggern gefällt das: