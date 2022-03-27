Some very unpleasant facts about the conflict in Ukraine

The events now are only an extension of an already ongoing and very ugly war. There was also extreme Russophobia in Ukraine before the present escalation and there was a war against russian people living within the Ukraine.

This war has cost the lives of far more than 10000 people before the present escalation, and very many victims were russian speaking people.



Many people lost their homes, their livelihood. Many people had to flee to safety, and many to Russia.

The West did not talk much about this war before the escalation now.

Russophobia was around in many countries before and it was always quite strong in Germany.

But now Russophobia is spreading like a wildfire.

Many Germans do not think that way, but a majority unfortunately does.

We would like to point out some horrible facts that the MSM won’t report about. Please beware the content is extremely violent.

Here the russian perspective is shut out almost completely. Therefore we post on alternative platforms.

Please check out the following videos:

(VIDEO+18) Ukraine: Yulia Pisarenko about torture and rape during her stay in a covert prison at Mariupol airport, also known as the „Library“

https://odysee.com/@anti-kriegTV:a/pirasenko-2:4

Video (18+): Ukrainian soldiers are commiting warcrimes – Shooting POW in the legs and brutalizing them – The whole world must see this footage

https://odysee.com/@anti-kriegTV:a/warcrime-mitton:4

Britisch citizen from Mariupol reports of Neonazi-Batallions

https://odysee.com/@anti-kriegTV:a/brit:7

Ukrainian army its fighting from within civilian areas.

https://odysee.com/@anti-kriegTV:a/Mariupol-residents-talk.-Ukrainian-army-its-hosting-resistance-from-civilian-areas.-They-d:6

Civilians are extremly angry at arrested Asow militia – Russian soldiers protect them against revenge

https://odysee.com/@anti-kriegTV:a/civilians-asow:9

Ukraine: US-mercenaries in Lukyanivka east of Kiev

https://odysee.com/@anti-kriegTV:a/us:c

Ukrainian Army takes positions in a hospital and uses civilians as human shield

https://odysee.com/@anti-kriegTV:a/rt-hospital:0

Video of ukrainian POW – Nazisymbolic

https://odysee.com/@anti-kriegTV:a/pow-symbols:5

(VIDEO+18) Ukraine: Civilians tortured in public by military, militias and even citizens

https://odysee.com/@anti-kriegTV:a/torture:ea

Ukraine: Eyewitness to treatment of civilians by ukrainian army & militias vs help by russian army

https://odysee.com/@anti-kriegTV:a/frau:2

Civilians being tortured in public in Ukraine

https://odysee.com/@anti-kriegTV:a/video_2022-03-22_13-08-39:0

What really happened in Mariupol – Evacuated People vs CNN inventing an alternative reality

https://odysee.com/@anti-kriegTV:a/video_2022-03-22_14-43-06:4

Donbass (English subtitles) – Documentary by French journalist Anne-Laure Bonnel – 8 Years of War

https://odysee.com/@anti-kriegTV:a/Donbass-(English-subtitles)—Documentary-by-French-journalist-Anne-Laure-Bonnel—8-Years-of-War:1

War in Ukraine: Dr. Wilmer Leon Drops ‘Denazification’ Bomb on PBS

https://odysee.com/@anti-kriegTV:a/Dr.-Wilmer-Leon—PBS:7

