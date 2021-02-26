Source;

https://www.bricspsuv.com/2021/02/26/red-europea-solidaridad-con-venezuela-condena-firmemente-actitud-hostil-ue/

We, representatives of organizations with a history of internationalist struggles and assembled in the European Network of Solidarity with Venezuela, express our firm CONDEMNATION to the decision of the European Union (EU) to declare the Representative of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the EU, Ambassador Claudia Salerno, persona non grata.

Venezuela has been the victim in recent years of a multiform and permanent aggression, which has resulted in a flagrant violation of the human rights of the Venezuelan people and the sovereignty of that country; therefore, from the European Network of Solidarity with Venezuela we express our full SUPPORT to the People and the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela in the face of this new aggression.

WE CONDEMN that the EU remains fixated in promoting the failed strategy of sanctions, which have only served the U.S. strategy of generating pain and harm to the Venezuelan people. In doing so, it not only violates the norms of international law, but also shows unworthy signs of arrogance and clumsiness. These new EU sanctions against Venezuela occur, inexplicably, a few days after the UN itself, through a Preliminary Report by the Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, Ms. Alena Douhan, denounced the sanctions against Venezuela as „devastating“ .

We also REJECT the hostile and counterproductive attitude that the EU has assumed towards Venezuela in recent years. Far from promoting the dialogue and reconciliation they claim to support, their actions (unilateral sanctions, recognition as „interim president“ to Juan Guaidó and permanent hostile rhetoric towards the legitimate government of President Nicolás Maduro) seem designed precisely to undermine any attempt to normalize the complex situation afflicting the Venezuelan people.

WE REGRET to see a Europe denying itself, lacking democratic vocation and showing undeniable signs of servility. It is shameful to see a Europe lacking independence and its own criteria to make decisions in its foreign policy.

From the European Network of Solidarity with Venezuela we express our solidarity and recognition to Ambassador Claudia Salerno, who has defended Venezuela with respect and dignity in all EU spaces; and at the same time we REAFFIRM our commitment to assume our role as defenders of the sovereignty and self-determination of the Venezuelan people and its revolutionary process.

Long live Venezuela! Long live the Venezuelan people!

Signed in Brussels, and subscribed from all over Europe

February 26, 2021

Sharen mit: Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



Pinterest

E-Mail



Related