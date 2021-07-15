International Letters of Solidarity for the German Communist Party DKP

July 14, 2021

Declaration by the Presidium of the Central Committee of the KPRF The Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation strongly condemns the attempt by the German authorities to use the German Communist Party as a pretext …

July 14, 2021

Dear comrades! The Communist Party of Ireland expresses its solidarity with the German Communist Party as its existence is now being questioned by the German state. The Federal Returning Officer …

July 14, 2021

Dear comrades in the German Communist Party, the Lebanese Communist Party condemns the decision of the German authorities not to allow the party to participate in the upcoming elections and …

July 14, 2021

Dear comrades of the German Communist Party! We received the news of the attempt to revoke the party status of the DKP with indignation. Such an undemocratic attempt is unacceptable …

July 14, 2021

Dear Comrades, The Croatian Socialist Workers‘ Party is outraged by the decision and the attempt by the Federal Government to refuse the German Communist Party to participate in the federal elections and …

July 14, 2021

Dear Patrik, dear comrades of the DKP, we are really outraged by the bureaucratic maneuver with which the German bourgeoisie is trying to get you out of the party system, out of the elections …

July 14, 2021

Dear Comrades, the Communist Party in Denmark KPiD condemns the anti-communist attack against our brother party, the German Communist Party, DKP. We give you our support and solidarity in …

July 14, 2021

Dear comrades, we have just heard about the campaign to ban the German Communist Party by the German state. It is not neutral in Germany, this kind of …

July 14, 2021

Dear comrades! It is with great sadness and concern that we learn of the attempt by the authorities of the Federal Republic of Germany to exclude the German Communist Party from the elections next autumn …

July 14, 2021

It is a scandal that the comrades of the DKP are not allowed to take part in the federal elections. Even the bourgeois machinery of parliamentarism is embarrassing itself with it. While neo-Nazi parties can run unhindered …

July 14, 2021

Never give space to anti-communism! After the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution hit the headlines a few weeks ago with its absurd defamation of the Marxist daily newspaper Junge Welt, now comes the next blow: The German …

July 14, 2021

The latest decision by the Federal Election Committee of the German Bundestag to exclude the German Communist Party (DKP) from the Bundestag election in September and to revoke its status as a political party is a …

July 14, 2021

Dear comrades of the DKP, we recently learned about your situation in Germany and the political attack against the DKP. We would like our support for the DKP …

July 14, 2021

Dear comrades! The New Communist Party of Yugoslavia stands in solidarity with the German Communist Party – DKP – at the moment when the German state with its bureaucratic …

July 14, 2021

It was with horror that the Irish Communists and many other progressive-minded people on the island learned of the revocation of the party status of the DKP. This „party ban through the back door“ against the …

July 13, 2021

Hands off the DKP Communist and workers‘ parties from all over the world declare their solidarity with communists in Germany In addition to the many expressions of solidarity from personalities and political organizations from …

July 13, 2021

The decision of the federal electoral committee not to allow the German Communist Party to vote in the federal elections on September 26th can only be understood as another form of continuation of the Cold War. In a…

July 13, 2021

Dear comrades! The Portuguese Communist Party noted with deep concern the decision of the German Federal Returning Officer not to allow the German Communist Party to participate in the …

July 13, 2021

In the country where Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels were born over 200 years ago, we are once again experiencing a malicious disdain for the greatest gift that Germany of the …

July 13, 2021

Dear Comrades, the World Peace Council (WPC) would like to express its vehement condemnation of the efforts of the German authorities and the electoral commission to encourage the DKP to participate in the candidacy of the coming …

July 13, 2021

The World Federation of Democratic Youth shows its full support for the DKP and its youth organization, the SDAJ (a member organization of the WBDJ) in their fight against the indirect party ban that the …

July 13, 2021

These anti-democratic behaviors and actions do not surprise us communists, because today’s German state, the leader of the European Union, is a co-signatory of several resolutions of the European Parliament, which both oppose Nazism …

July 13, 2021

The Communist Party of Armenia once again expresses its solidarity with the German Communist Party (DKP) and its struggle for peace and socialism. Dear comrades, dear friends and …

July 13, 2021

All of us in the Communist Party of Aotearoa stand in solidarity against these anti-democratic attacks on the DKP and the entire German labor movement. Despite the administrative veil of this repression, you can …

July 13, 2021

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) strongly condemns the decision of the German Federal Returning Officer not to allow the DKP to vote in the federal elections this September. The CPB considers this act of the electoral authority …

July 13, 2021

In the context of the crisis, in which the monopolies are demanding more and more political power in order to consolidate their position, we are witnessing a shrinking of the democratic area and attacks on the working class …

July 13, 2021

This is a new anti-communist move at the center of the European Union, aimed at banning and preventing all popular organizations and struggles against the capitalist system, especially through financial …

July 13, 2021

We take particular note of the courage with which your party spoke out against the increasing militarization of the EU and its integration with NATO – and the EU …

July 13, 2021

The Communist Party, KP, promises to the best of its ability to draw attention to the issue of threats against your party, so that there is also pressure from communists and progressive forces in Denmark …

July 13, 2021

The persecution of communism is an ongoing tactic of imperialism, which tries unsuccessfully to counteract the increasing crisis of bourgeois society. The planned factual ban on the DKP is a testimony to …

July 13, 2021

From an international point of view, the German communists seem to suffer from constant persecution and restrictions on their activities. The decision of the Federal Returning Officer could result in a new indirect ostracism with the associated financial …

July 13, 2021

We demand that the German authorities immediately stop their attacks on the German Communist Party and that they stop looking for bureaucratic pretexts to defend the real intentions of the right …

July 13, 2021

The Workers‘ Party of Ireland would like to send the German Communist Party a message of solidarity on the occasion of the anti-democratic actions of the German state. We would like to draw your attention to these incidents …

July 13, 2021

This is an attack on freedom, but above all a clear indication of the direction that liberal politics is taking on European soil. It is an attack by the European …

July 13, 2021

We express our solidarity with the German Communist Party and our determined protest against attempts to ban it. We rate such attempts as a gross violation of elementary democratic norms …

July 13, 2021

The bourgeois legislature has made unacceptable demands aimed at making the communist parties illegal. In the case of the European Union, such measures were directed against the communists of Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic …

July 13, 2021

The New Communist Party of the Netherlands hopes that these scandalous measures against the DKP will be stopped as soon as possible. We see these measures as an attack against communist parties …

July 13, 2021

Apparently one wants to get rid of the DKP with bureaucratic means. Such an attempt at a “cold ban” aimed at ruining and destroying the party must be sharply rejected.

July 13, 2021

Anti-communism sooner or later gives rise to fascism. You know very well that communists are persecuted in Poland, Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania and in other former socialist countries. Nobody…

July 13, 2021

Bourgeois democracy is always an exception democracy. This is a democracy for capitalism. There is room for critical voices as long as it does not pose a threat to order. The…

July 13, 2021

The growing climate of sinophobia and russophobia is a sign of a new cold war, which is fomenting the Atlantic imperialism and the European governments and which also hits those parties that consistently …

July 13, 2021

the Communist Party of Serbia fully supports its comrades in our fraternal DKP. We have to admit that we are talking about the action of the German bourgeoisie, the DKP at the …

July 13, 2021

In this struggle for the legitimacy and legality of the communist ideology, the PCPE will take a clear stance of internationalist solidarity and commitment towards the fraternal parties that their …

July 13, 2021

The elections in September, with Angela Merkel’s previous withdrawal, will decide on the composition of the future German government, which must clarify Germany’s new role in the European Union …

July 13, 2021

The SCP, which has suffered from several attempts to ban and illegalize its existence, knows very well how reactionary forces react to the presence and activities of communist parties….

July 13, 2021

Dear comrades, the Syrian Communist Party (united) declares its solidarity with you in the fight for your rights as a political party.

July 13, 2021

As the Communist Party of Turkey, we demand the immediate end of all bans against the DKP. We declare again that we are in solidarity with the German communists and together with …

July 13, 2021

On behalf of the Hungarian Workers‘ Party, we declare our full solidarity with the communists of the DKP. We demand the immediate withdrawal of the resolutions of the Federal Electoral Committee. The Hungarian Labor Party works …

July 13, 2021

The Communist Party of Ukraine calls on the European Union and the government of the FRG to immediately abandon the policy of double standards and all forms of impairment of democratic rights and freedoms, …

July 13, 2021

The PCV will fully support the DKP in regaining its status as a legal political party and warns that this attempt is part of the increasing criminalization and defamation of the left forces …

July 13, 2021

The withdrawal of party status amounts to a cold ban. Therefore, my solidarity goes to the DKP and the Anarchist Pogo Party of Germany (APPD). The experiences of fascism and war made me …

July 13, 2021

As a left solidarity and protection organization for all leftists, we condemn the plan not to allow the DKP to participate in the federal election and, moreover, to withdraw its party status….

July 13, 2021

The state executive committee „Die Linke“ Hessen disapproves of the decision not to allow the DKP to participate in the federal election. This shows that the anti-communist spirit is still alive. The social left is defamed and marginalized, …

July 13, 2021

„Defend against the beginnings!“ This slogan of anti-fascists freed from the concentration camps and of all democratic people after the victory over fascism is no longer relevant – there are no …

July 13, 2021

It was with outrage that we heard of the rejection of the DKP’s admission to the Bundestag election. This revokes the party status of the DKP. Allegedly, this is a violation of the proper submission …

July 13, 2021

Who does not know it from school or studies: You are crammed with duties and deadlines until you collapse under them. This is exactly what happened to the DKP on Thursday …

July 13, 2021

On July 8, 2021, the federal electoral committee decided in a public meeting that the DKP would not be recognized as a party. As a consequence, she could not run for the federal election in September 2021, …

July 13, 2021

That is historical oblivion and falls on the feet of democracy. Without being a member or an outspoken fan of the DKP: in the country of the perpetrators there must be a Communist Party of Germany….

July 13, 2021

Why „we“ are not allowed to remain silent When a friend drew my attention yesterday that the DKP’s Federal Returning Officer was refusing to run for the Bundestag election or its status as a political party …

July 13, 2021

Communists have been persecuted and discriminated against since the Federal Republic of Germany was founded. It is worth remembering the exclusion of communists in their justified claims for compensation by German administrations and courts, the wave of persecution against communists …

July 13, 2021

“I protest against the attempt by the Federal Election Committee to deny the DKP its party status and not allow it to vote in the Bundestag election! This attack on the Communist Party is part of a series of …

July 13, 2021

To sideline the communist party in an administrative act is the dream of a bourgeois bureaucrat. He will wake up when his own law is ripped off his ears. Therefore all the more, and because …

July 13, 2021

Mask deals and donation affairs have no consequences. Accountability reports filed too late should be a scandal? It is clear: this is about politics, not formalities. Of course, the DKP has a …

July 12, 2021

The exclusion of the DKP from the federal election and the revocation of its party status by the federal election committee seem to me to be an attempt to ban parties through the back door. While an openly fascist cadre organization like …

July 12, 2021 (Photo: Tom Brenner)

Class struggle is not a pipe dream. Few, to whom almost everything belongs, now use it against everyone who works or is dependent on social benefits. Wages fall, rents rise, securities (health, pension) die, you …

July 12, 2021

We as SDAJ express our fullest solidarity with the DKP and say clearly: The attack on the party status of the DKP is a political attack on all democratic and progressive forces …

July 12, 2021

That’s a scandal. Missing an “unimportant” date should ensure that the DKP should not run for the Bundestag election or even cease to exist as a party. Who…

July 12, 2021

This withdrawal of party status for purely formal reasons is practically a „cold party ban“. This is an attack against the civil and political rights of the German communists – a typical method …

July 12, 2021

The decision is not acceptable, it amounts to a cold party ban. This fatal decision, especially against the background of German history, must urgently be corrected. That anti-communism is the …

July 12, 2021

Certain traditions are unbroken in the civil constitutional state. Since the „Law against the Public-Dangerous Endeavors of Social Democracy“ of 1878, there has been no shortage of attempts to use turned paragraphs to raise political opposition from …

July 12, 2021

The rulers must be very afraid of a small organization like the DKP that they are now trying to put an end to it in a cold administrative way. The impending withdrawal …

July 12, 2021

The threatened ban on the DKP’s candidacy for the federal election shows that the anti-communist spirit is still alive in our country. The social left should also be defamed and …

July 12, 2021

The denial of the DKP to the general election is an attack on the entire political left in Germany. It joins a series of anti-communist attacks on VVN-BdA, attac, „young world“ …

July 12, 2021 (Photo: Peter Weyland)

Watching the “Junge Welt”, denying the VVN / BdA its non-profit status, now the attempt to liquidate the DKP. Intimidation, discrimination, persecution and prohibition of progressive forces – this is not democracy, this is …

July 12, 2021

This attempt to ban a party through the back door is a renewed attack on progressive forces and is intended to prevent the opposition to the dismantling of democratic rights, such as B. the amendment of the Assembly Act …

July 12, 2021

The dubious non-approval of the DKP to participate in the federal elections in 2021 and the withdrawal of its status as a party are not only a political and legal scandal, but also a sign …

July 12, 2021

It is an outrageous process not to allow the DKP to participate in the next federal election in September. Especially when at the same time 44 political associations that have never appeared as supraregional parties …

July 12, 2021

The announcement that the DKP will not be allowed to vote in the Bundestag election is part of the reactionary restructuring of the state. With the de facto party ban, a big step is taken towards the exercise of authoritarian power, it is a …

July 12, 2021

I experience the party members of the DKP in our initiative KrankenhausEntscheid Essen how they work with tireless commitment for the social interests of the citizens. In 2018 we have eleven weeks for …

July 12, 2021

The effort to want to revoke the party status of the DKP shows once again who the political structures in this state are working towards. Peace movement and left forces that are openly against the nefarious …

July 12, 2021

I neither have to agree with the orientation of the Communist Party on every point, nor even share the opinion of each of its members on all points – I succeed in my …

July 12, 2021

The Society for the Protection of Civil Rights and Human Dignity protests resolutely against the threat to the existence of the DKP. The announcement by the election officer of the federal government that the DKP will not be admitted to the 2021 federal election …

July 12, 2021

I hereby express my solidarity with the German Communist Party (DKP) and demand that it be able to participate in the elections to the Bundestag in 2021. Even if we do not answer all of the questions …

July 12, 2021

„Deadline is deadline“ sounded the Federal Returning Officer and justified the DKP’s non-admission by not submitting annual reports on time. With this finding he had overlooked a lot. First of all: party is party….

July 12, 2021

Dear comrades, after yesterday’s brief message and request in solidarity, we send our full solidarity today on behalf of the central committee of the MLPD and the management of the youth association REBELL …

July 12, 2021

In the course of the authoritarian state restructuring, in the shadow of the corona crisis, the capitalist state is now showing its grimace and forbidding the Communist Party of Germany, the DKP, with flimsy justifications. Who thinks…

July 12, 2021

We and many other citizens have given our signature so that the DKP will be admitted to the federal election in 2021. If the Federal Returning Officer, for a formal reason, notices the DKP from the election …

July 12, 2021

The ban on the election of the DKP for the Bundestag election is a scandal! The DKP always shows solidarity with our struggles in the health system, it is a party that our union goals …

July 12, 2021 (Photo: UZ)

This country invokes democracy from morning to night. I come from the GDR, so I belong to the people who, according to Marco Wanderwitz, the „Federal Government Commissioner for …

July 12, 2021

All over the world they are trying to erase the history of the communist parties. By all means, and even with the bureaucracy, attempts are being made to oust the communist parties. We are in …

July 12, 2021

It seems that the political reaction in our country no longer wants to fight undesirable groups with verifiable legal procedures, but with regulations of the financial system or other formal tricks….

July 12, 2021

“Some people are deprived of their non-profit status, others their party status, and at some point there is calm in the box: The Federal Republic has gone over to bureaucratic grounding of the unwanted left opposition …

July 12, 2021

The attack on the German Communist Party represents an attack on the entire left in the FRG. What caused by anti-communist agitation, professional bans and the disadvantages in normal bourgeois democratic operations in …

July 12, 2021

The threatened non-admission to the Bundestag election and the threatened non-recognition of the party status of the DKP is disproportionate in my opinion in view of the reasons given by the Federal Election Committee. Even if there is not full political agreement …

July 12, 2021

That leaves you with the spit. I show my solidarity! The persecution of communists has a long tradition in Germany. First the KPD was banned in 1933. 81 communist members of the Reichstag lose …

July 12, 2021

We were shocked to learn that the German Communist Party (DKP) was revoked from party status last Thursday by a decision by the Federal Returning Officer. This means that the DKP is not just about …

July 12, 2021

The board of the district association of the party “Die Linke” in the Main-Kinzig district disapproves of the voting behavior of the representative of our party in the federal electoral committee, Constanze Portner. With the rejection of the approval of the DKP …

July 12, 2021

Solidarity against anti-communism! The attempt by the state to dismiss the party status of the DKP and to exclude it from the federal election is one of the intensified attacks on anti-fascist and revolutionary forces….

July 12, 2021

We condemn the decision of the Federal Returning Officer to prevent the German Communist Party (DKP) from running for the Bundestag election. The reason given by the late submission of annual reports has been put forward. The decision of …

July 12, 2021

We are dismayed about the revocation of the party status of the DKP and share the concern of those comrades who are members of the DKP and who have been anti-fascists for many years: inside and …

July 12, 2021

Do not accept attacks on the right to vote! The decision of the federal electoral committee to deny the DKP party status and participation in the federal elections with reference to missed deadlines in the accounting is …

July 12, 2021

The VVN-BdA Hessen is shocked by the threatened withdrawal of party status for the DKP. We have been working in Hesse in various forms and in many alliances with members of the DKP for a long time …

July 12, 2021

The Federal Returning Officer announced on Thursday that, among other things, the German Communist Party (DKP) would not be able to run this year’s Bundestag elections or that it would be deprived of its political party status …

July 12, 2021

(Photo: Martin Heinlein / flickr.com / CC BY 2.0 )

“Excessive” We consider the fact that the DKP not to be allowed to vote for formal reasons is completely exaggerated and therefore disproportionate. We also consider the withdrawal of the party statute to be legally questionable and wish …

July 12, 2021

Open letter to the Federal Constitutional Court You will – after objection by the DKP – have to decide whether it is legal that the DKP through the Federal Election Commission of the Bundestag election …

July 12, 2021

„Unmasking“ – only against the left The Federal Returning Officer announced on Thursday that the German Communist Party (DKP), among others, would not be allowed to run in the Bundestag elections this year or that it would …

July 12, 2021

„Slap in the face“ The GBM protests resolutely against the threat to the existence of the DKP. (…) German history knows many examples where communists, their parties and people who sympathize with them …

July 12, 2021

The right is ignored, the left is checked. The late filing of annual reports must not be a reason to exclude you from your constitutional right to run for the Bundestag or your party status …

July 12, 2021

(Photo: Jan Kühn / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0 )

The decision of the Federal Electoral Committee (BWA) not to allow the DKP to vote in the Bundestag election and to revoke its party status must be condemned. The step is part of the action against the daily newspaper …

July 12, 2021

We, the participants of the event of the Marx-Engels-Foundation on the PR China in the Clara-Zetkin-Haus in Stuttgart on July 10th, 2021, note with horror and indignation that the Federal Returning Officer under the pretext …

