Flag Day “Mayors for Peace” in Berlin – Nuclear weapons are illegal! Nukes are now illegal! #WorldBeyondWar

Mayors for Peace



An international organization of cities that are committed to peace work, especially nuclear disarmament. The organization was founded in 1982 on the initiative of the then Mayor of Hiroshima, Takeshi Araki.

Based on the fundamental consideration that mayors are responsible for the security and lives of their citizens, the Mayors for Peace try to influence the worldwide spread of nuclear weapons and to prevent them.

Since the “2020 Vision” campaign was launched, the number of members has more than tripled. Starting from Japan, over 8,000 cities in 165 countries have joined the organization since it was founded.

World Beyond War – A world beyond war

Over 80,000 people and 500 organizations from 187 countries have signed the World Beyond War Policy Statement.

“We understand that wars and militarism make us less secure rather than protect us, that they kill, injure and traumatize adults and children, severely damage the natural environment, erode civil rights, harm our economies and divert resources from life-affirming activities. We are committed to engaging in and supporting nonviolent efforts with the aim of ending all wars and preparations for war and creating a sustainable and just peace. „

You can also sign here: https://worldbeyondwar.org/wbw

In Berlin, the chapter for World Beyond War is based at the Coop Anti-War Cafe in Rochstr. 3 http://coopcafeberlin.de/ex/wbw/

Nuclear weapons are now illegal! Now out of Germany!

Nukes are now illegal! Now get them out of Germany!

In cooperation with the international network World Beyond War and Roger Waters (Pink Floyd), we are currently organizing a campaign to draw attention to the entry into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons on January 22, 2021. To this end, we work with the organizations to rent billboards in downtown Berlin or to publicize the campaigns. Next billboard campaign is schechuled for September 2021. More information: http://atomwaffen-sind-jetzt-illegal.de

Peace Bell Society Berlin

A non-profit, registered association that was founded on October 7, 1999 shortly after the 10th anniversary of the inauguration of the Berlin Peace Bell.

