Appeal: No War against the Donbass and against Russia! Stop demonizing Russia!

Against the background of the Ukraine crisis the demonization of Russia is intensifying and is now threatening to escalate openly.



Ever tougher sanctions against Russia, the disruption of trade relations with gas and oil and even payment transactions are being threatened, and a military conflict has also become a possibility.



The West uses the narrative of accusing Russia of preparing for war and planning to invade Ukraine. It is argued that Russia threatens Ukraine if it moves its troops on its own territory. This is constantly promoted in the Western media as a sign of Russia’s aggressiveness. Only a few warning voices can be heard.

In fact, there are more and more military units from the U.S., Canada, Great Britain and the EU inside Ukraine and along the entire western border of Russia. That is why Moscow is now demanding concrete military and legal security guarantees from the USA and from NATO.

Part of the crisis manifests itself in the difficult economic and political situation in Ukraine. Russia is demanding the establishment of substantial neutrality in the country. The Minsk II Agreement, which is recognized under international law, enables a non-violent and lasting solution to the intra-Ukrainian conflict.



The Minsk II agreement provides a realistic framework for a non-violent, diplomatic solution to the crisis.

The Western guarantor nations of Minsk-II, Germany and France, must finally demand that Ukraine negotiate with representatives of the Donbass republics with the aim of permanently resolving the conflict with the Donbass republics by granting them by granting them domestic autonomy.

The U.S., Britain and their allies must immediately end their provocations, including training Ukraine’s military, as well as halting arms sales and shipments to the country.

We call for an immediate de-escalation of the US-EU-NATO crisis before it is too late. The threat to world peace on Russia’s western border must be addressed by the United Nations and subjected to the provisions of the UN Charter and other elements of international law.

We appeal to the German government to stand by their refusal to not provide arms to Ukraine. We appeal to Germany to finally advocate at the Minsk negotiations that the intra-Ukrainian conflict parties start negotiations with each other.

We call on the U.S. and on NATO to address Russia’s security needs under the 1997 NATO-Russia Act, which states that the right of self-determination of the participating states must not be at the expense of other participants.

We urge you to support and distribute this appeal. International solidarity is of the utmost importance, especially against the background of the Corona crisis.



Contact: email@hbuecker.net

Coop Anti-War Café Berlin, Heinrich Bücker, Mitglied Deutscher Friedensrat e.V.

Ingrid Koschmieder, Friedensaktivistin, Freidenkermitglied, Berlin

Maren Cronsnest, Freie Journalistin, Anti-NATO-Gruppe Berlin-Brandenburg

Carolus Wimmer, Mitglied Exekutivkomitee Weltfriedensrat, Venezuela

Mathilde Furtner, Vorsitzende Aktion Freiheit statt Angst e.V.

Telma Rinkes, Berlin

Prof. Anton Latzo, Historiker, Michendorf

Bärbel Brede, Künstlerin, Teltow

Joachim Bonatz, Vizepräsident des OKV und Stv. Vorsitzender ISOR e.V.

Dr. Izzeddin Musa, Diplomgeologe, Wachtberg



We are also referring to the following appeal from the past year, supported by numerous international groups and personalities.



Appeal 2021 English version:

https://cooptv.wordpress.com/2021/04/18/no-u-s-ukraine-war-on-donbass-and-russia/





