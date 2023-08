Der letzte Afghane in Guantanamo: Druck auf die USA wächst, sich mit den Hinterlassenschaften ihres „Kriegs gegen den Terror“ zu befassen (afghanistan-analysts.org)

↑1 See pages 167-169 of Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, ‘Study of the Central Intelligence Agency’s Detention and Interrogation Program’, 12 December 2014.

↑2 Fionnuala Ní Aoláin’s 23-page report, ‘Technical Visit to the United States and Guantánamo Detention Facility by the Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms while Countering Terrorism’ (14 June 2023) is in three parts. The first deals with the victims of the 9/11 attack, part of what Ní Aoláin says is mandated by her “abiding commitment to a human rights-based approach to victims of terrorism as victims of international human rights law and international humanitarian law.” The second deals with the Guantanamo detention facility and the third with resettlement of detainees and reparations.

↑3 At least 15 of the detainees were under-18s. They included two 14-year-old Afghans, Asadullah and Naqibullah, who had been kept and raped by a US-allied, anti-Taleban commander, who created so much mayhem and criminality that the US eventually detained him in Bagram. It sent the two abused boys to Guantanamo, eventually releasing them, with this justification: Though the detainee may still have some remaining intelligence, it’s been assessed that that information does not outweigh the necessity to remove the juvenile from this current environment and afford him the opportunity to “grow out” of the radical extremism he has been subject to. See also ‘Guantánamo’s Children: The Wikileaked Testimonies’, Center for the Study of Human Rights in the Americas, University of California, Davis, 22 March 22, 2013. See also the New York Times’s “The Guantánamo Docket,” in particular Asad Ullah, ISN 912, Assessment, 2003, and Naqib Ullah, ISN 913, Assessment.

↑4 For more on the lack of accountability, see the author’s 2017 report into the civil case against the two psychologists who designed and oversaw the implementation of the CIA torture programme, which detailed cases.

↑5 For Obama’s comments, see Press Conference by the President, 1 August 2014, here. Reading this transcript in retrospect, what is interesting is that a journalist was able to ask a follow-up question, but chose not to.

↑6 The Senate report said:The summary documents of the CIA’s interrogation emphasized that the primary factors that contributed to Rahim’s unresponsiveness were the interrogation team’s lack of knowledge of Rahim, the decision to use the CIA’s enhanced interrogation techniques immediately after the short “neutral probe” and subsequent isolation period,… the team’s inability to confront Rahim with incriminating evidence, and the use of multiple improvised interrogation approaches despite the lack of any indication that these approaches might be effective. The summary documents recommended that future CIA interrogations should incorporate rapport-building techniques, social interaction, loss of predictability, and deception to a greater extent. (p167)

↑7 Other detainees may have been held by the CIA briefly, but not for long periods of time at black sites before arriving in Guantanamo.

↑8 Rahim has had lawyers working pro bono on his petitions for habeas corpus, but none previously at Guantanamo. His former lawyer Carlos Warner wrote a castigating description of trying to represent a high-value detainee. He was legally gagged from speaking about most aspects of his case (which would reveal classified information) or even why he considered his client innocent. He said the government could say whatever they liked about Rahim, but he could not even discuss the government’s allegations with his client, let alone tell the outside world why he thought he was innocent. He says to his readers:Imagine trying to get to the bottom of a bar fight that resulted in a death. I can’t tell my client who was killed or why the Government says he’s involved. I can’t even tell him when the assault occurred or in what bar the assault took place. I certainly cannot interview or cross-examine his accusers. Moreover, I can’t visit the bar or talk to any other witness to the fight. I am also prohibited from speaking with the coroner or any of the investigating officers. Sometimes, the Government will say “we have important evidence about your client regarding our allegation, but we can’t tell you what that evidence is.” Sometimes, the Government just tells the judge without telling or notifying me at all. All of my communications with my client are observed and recorded. All of my legal correspondence is read and inspected by the Government. Guantanamo has been referred to as “Kafka-esque,” and that reference is right. “Catch-22” also aptly describes the legal malaise that is currently called Guantanamo habeas corpus. Nothing in my legal training prepared me for this endeavor. (‘Navigating a “Legal Black Hole”: The View from Guantanamo Bay’, Akron Law Review, 2014 (pp31-51).

↑9 Harun Gul finally got a lawyer just a few days before a Periodic Review Board hearing in 2016 and a relatively favourable assessment: the Board hinted that if he had had representation earlier, it might have deemed him safe to release. However, he was only cleared for transfer after Trump left office, at his first hearing during the Biden presidency, on 8 October 2021. That same month, on 21 October, Harun Gul also successfully argued that he should be released through a petition for habeas corpus: it was the first successful petition by a Guantanamo detainee in ten years (AAN reporting here).

↑10 “How come they make me admit to things in order to get out?” Rahim wrote to his habeas lawyer on 27 April 2016. “I am an innocent man. Parole comes after a trial, not before. They are holding me because I was tortured. Please give me a fair hearing, with my lawyer.” See the author’s 2021 report, ‘Kafka in Cuba, a Follow-Up Report: Afghans Still in Detention Limbo as Biden Decides What to do with Guantanamo’, p51.

↑11 “Careful judicial fact-finding [in habeas cases],” one 2012 study by the Seton Hall University School of Law found, has been “replaced by judicial deference to the government’s allegations,” with the “government winning every petition.” Following the denial of seven habeas appeals in 2010, The New York Times on 13 June 2012 described the development of “substantive, procedural and evidentiary rules” as “unjustly one-sided in favor of the government.” It said the rejected appeals had made it “devastatingly clear” that the current court system in the US “has no interest in ensuring meaningful habeas review for foreign prisoners.” For more detail on the habeas petitions of some of the last eight Afghans held in Guantanamo, see the author’s special report for AAN, ‘Kafka in Cuba: The Afghan Experience in Guantanamo’, November 2016.

↑12 This was proposed in a piece for Just Security by Hina Shamsi (Director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Security Project), Rita Siemion (Director, National Security Advocacy at Human Rights First), Scott Roehm (Washington Director, Center for Victims of Torture), Wells Dixon (Senior Staff Attorney, Center for Constitutional Rights), Ron Stief (Executive Director, National Religious Campaign Against Torture), Colleen Kelly (co-founder, September 11th Families for Peaceful Tomorrows), ‘Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: Close Guantanamo and End Indefinite Detention’, 11 September 2020:[T]he executive branch can expedite transfers by not opposing detainees’ habeas cases. There is no requirement in law or in practice that the government contest detainees’ habeas petitions. [T]he foreign transfer certification requirements don’t apply when a detainee’s release or transfer is pursuant to the order of a U.S. court or competent tribunal that has jurisdiction over the case.

↑13 The author’s 2021 report, ‘Kafka in Cuba, a Follow-Up Report: Afghans Still in Detention Limbo as Biden Decides What to do with Guantanamo’ looked at why the last eight Afghan detainees had spent so long in Guantanamo:A fundamental obstacle for these men is that they have been castigated as the ‘worst of the worst’. The phrase, used by US Secretary of Defence Donald Rumsfeld in early 2002 and repeated endlessly, created monsters in the public imagination of all the detention camp’s inmates. When Obama took office, and Guantanamo became a political football, the gap between the actual and the perceived – or portrayed – threat posed by the detainees widened yet further; Republican members of Congress who had been unconcerned about transfers suddenly strived to block them after Obama took office. In the absence of any proper scrutiny of allegations and evidence, there has been nothing to reduce these imagined monsters down to size or create a space to deal with them rationally. After scrutinising the files of all eight Afghans featured in this report in-depth, nothing suggested they were especially dangerous individuals. Yet, this is how the US state has treated each one, by default, and without regard for facts or evidence.

↑14 The statement went on to say: “Separately, the military commissions process continues for those detainees subject to criminal prosecution.”