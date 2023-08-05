„THE UNITED STATES AND THE WAR AGAINST RUSSIA“ – by George V Wright, Prof. em., Department of Political Science California State University, Chico / at Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin – Di, 8 Aug.,19.00

at Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin – Di, 8 Aug.,19.00

We will videotape the event and publish it at our Youtube-Channel antikrieg.tv

A short bio of George V Wright, Prof. em.:

Ph.d. Department of Politics

The University of Leeds (UK)

Professor Emeritus,

Department of Political Science

California State University, Chico

Editorial Board

United Public Workers for Action

(San Francisco)

Author of several books, including:

The Destruction of a Nation: United States Policy towards Angola since 1945 (London: Pluto Press, (1997)

Currently working on a book; working title:

Carter, Afghanistan and the Making of the „Second Cold War“

Following the presentation by Prof. em. George V Wright, there will be a discussion.

