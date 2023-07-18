Down with the Weapons! Bertha von Suttner – Pictures by Wolfram P. Kastner – Public Exibition in Munich from July 14 – August 15, 2023

Wolfram P. Kastner is dedicated to Bertha von Suttner’s famous appeal for peace with his design of the billboard.

Two (16ft) large pictures are currently on public display in Munich

Bertha von Suttner (1843-1914) was a pacifist, peace researcher and writer.

In 1905 she was the first woman to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

The novel ‚Put down your arms!‘ is her best-known novel. The book was published in 1889 and achieved worldwide fame in a short period of time. It has been translated into 20 languages and appeared in German in more than 40 editions.

From 1892 to 1899 Bertha von Suttner published one with Alfred Hermann Fried magazine entitled Lay down your arms! Monthly for the Promotion of the peace movement.

Wolfram P. Kastner, *1947 in Munich, lives and works in Munich. www.ikufo.de/

e-mail here: w.kastner@ikufo.de

Down with the weapons! Wolfram P. Kastner, 2023, (500 x 500 cm)

Art Island at Lenbachplatz, 80333 Munich

Public Art Munich – a program of the City of Munich Cultural Department

