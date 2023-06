Dan Kovalik and Rick Sterling, two antiwar and social justice activists recently went to Russia, including Crimea to speak with the people in these areas about the war in Ukraine and other issues. They will talk about what they saw and heard in this UNAC sponsored webinar.

Dan Kovalik is a human rights, labor rights lawyer and peace activist. Rick Sterling is a journalist and member of the Syria solidarity movement, the Sanctions Kill Campaign and other political groups.

