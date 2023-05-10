9. Mai 2010 Siegesparade in Moskau

Video: Multi-national forces in the Russian Victory Day Parade

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZkLJhGK7A3A

Video: Americans on Red Square

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=58Cr9Kdf7AU

Video: Ukrainian, Belorussian & Russian troops march together in Kiev/Minsk/Moscow (2010)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L8DJnYzzBIw

Video: Polish army in Moscow, Victory parade 2010

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wLO9XDJTa4

Video: 2010 Kiev Victory Day Parade

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=joHF8F2Ki3M

Dazu ein Bericht der Deutschen Welle zum 9.Mai 2010

Russland feiert Tag des Sieges

https://www.dw.com/de/russland-feiert-tag-des-sieges/a-5557036

