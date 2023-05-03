Videos und Bilder der Kundgebung in Karlshorst-Lichtenberg am 2. Mai 2023: Wir gedenken des Pogroms am 2. Mai 2014 in Odessa

Internationale Solidarität #Odessa May 2, 2014, Eröffnung m. Jürgen Hoffmann, Ingrid Koschmieder

https://youtu.be/3qoHc0i_7EM

Berlin: Internationale Solidarität #Odessa Remember May 2, 2014, Rede von Stefan Natke (DKP)

https://youtu.be/GOqtxxWlElI

Berlin: Internationale Solidarität #Odessa Remember May 2, 2014, Musik von Jane Zahn 2.5.2023

https://youtu.be/CunfCICAmjM

Wir gedenken des Pogroms am 2. Mai 2014 – Christa Weber, Bertolt Brecht: An die Gleichgeschalteten

https://youtu.be/wYrzLuzX-4c

Odessa Massaker May 2, 2014 – We remember – Heinrich Bücker, Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin 2.5.2023

https://youtu.be/WZ_BKMaaqco

Internationale Solidarität #Odessa May 2, 2014, Rede für Heizung, Brot und Frieden

https://youtu.be/AkucOdFQeQQ

Internationale Solidarität #Odessa May 2, 2014, Lieder aus Russland, der Ukraine und Weissrussland

https://youtu.be/XtmayG9RLho

Internationale Solidarität #Odessa May 2, 2014, Russische, ukrainische, weissrussische Lieder

https://youtu.be/XtmayG9RLho

Remember Odessa May 2, 2014 – Impressionen Event Berlin May 2, 2023

https://odysee.com/@anti-kriegTV:a/mix1:2

Sharen mit: Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken

Pinterest

E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Wird geladen … Related