It was packed on Thursday morning in the Tiergarten district court in Berlin. Although the court room was changed at short notice, not all visitors got a seat. They had to wait outside while trial was held on inside.

The speech for which Heinrich Bücker had received a penalty order at the beginning of the year was shown on a large screen. The peace activist spoke at the Soviet memorial in Treptow Park on the 81st anniversary of the attack on the Soviet Union. Against this background, he also explained the history of the war in Ukraine and spoke out against arms deliveries and a further escalation of the war with Russia. This earned him a complaint and a lawsuit for an alleged violation of Article 140 of the Criminal Code. He was accused of „approving a war of aggression“. The following penalty order, with which he was sentenced to a fine of 2,000 euros, stated: His statements had the „potential to shake the trust in the law and to whip up the phycholigical climate in the population.“,

The public prosecutor’s office maintained this assertion on today’s day of the hearing. After the video of his speech was shown, Bucker made a statement. He recalled the crimes of the fascist Wehrmacht in the Soviet Union and the resulting responsibility of the Germans never again to wage war against Russia. The judge interrupted his explanations and assumed that the historical facts presented were „known“. The defense responded that a reminder would make sense under the circumstances and submitted several motions for evidence. Earlier assessments by the Bundestag’s scientific service on the fascist enforcement of the Ukrainian state apparatus and a „Monitor“ (German TV-magazine) article on NATO’s eastward expansion from 2018 should be taken into account.

In the plea, the attorney warned that a conviction would violate Bücker’s right to freedom of expression. The main purpose of his speech was to recall the fascist attack on the Soviet Union and against this background to warn against renewed collaboration with Ukrainian fascists.

The verdict followed immediately afterwards: Acquittal! However, the court left no doubt about its rejection of Bücker’s political stance. According to the judge, the acquittal was only given because the speech at the memorial was only given in front of the „fans of Heinrich Bücker“ – a depoliticization and insult to the people gathered in Treptower Park for the commemoration. Trying not to create a precedent here, it was again emphasized that the statements made by Bücker were wrong and that Russia was waging a „war of aggression contrary to international law“. In the judge’s view, the potential of the speech to „incite the psychological climate of the population“ was not given due to the limited number of listeners. Thus, the judgment leaves a stale aftertaste.

At this point we document the statement that Heinrich Bücker had prepared for the court for uninterrupted reading:

PDF LINK HERE

