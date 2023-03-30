Billions of people worldwide have been vaccinated against Covid-19 with mRNA vaccines. The non-practiced method of aspiration could be responsible for serious side effects in many countries.

Original in german:

According to the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin, almost 200 million doses of the mRNA vaccines against corona were administered in Germany by January 2023. Approximately 65 million people are said to have been vaccinated at least once. And billions of people worldwide have been vaccinated against Covid-19 with mRNA vaccines.

There are multiple reports about sometimes dramatic side effects after Covid-19 vaccinations with mRNA vaccines. This is now reported quite openly in the media. There are disorders of the blood and lymphatic system, heart problems, problems with the vascular system and there are repeated reports of sudden, unexpected deaths in young people.

In fact, however, the non-practiced method of aspiration could be primarily responsible for the side effects that occur in large numbers. With aspiration, a method that was always used in the past and was also part of vaccination training, the syringe is held in position after the puncture, the syringe plunger is then pulled back slightly. If you see blood in the plunger of the syringe, you stop the injection immediately. This means that it is checked whether the needle has actually hit a blood vessel. Although this is very rare, it could well be one of the reasons why these rare side effects occur.

Because reports from physicians show that blood vessels in the deltoid muscle can also be hit in the shoulder area. The current corona vaccines are based on novel mRNA vaccination technologies. The side effects, although rare, may be caused by the injection of the vaccines into the bloodstream. Accidental injection into a blood vessel could therefore be a plausible explanation for the numerous dramatic side effects.

Therefore it is possible that the increased risk of developing problems with myocarditis (myocarditis) after mRNA vaccination, especially in young athletic people, may be related to the lack of aspiration. It is estimated that, especially in the group of young people, there is a 5 to 10 percent chance of hitting more or less large blood vessels with an intramuscular injection. Then the mRNA-based vaccine, like that from Pfizer/Biontech, can get directly to the heart and lead to inflammation of the heart muscle or pericardium and other complications. Young, well-trained people in particular can even die suddenly if a larger blood vessel are hit. When smaller blood vessels are hit, the complications might be less severe. Remember that is all a theory, which needs to be investigated.

The World Health Organization (WHO), the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin and other organizations suspended these aspiration rules at the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign in the second half of 2020 and then also for 2021. This method was only recommended again in February 2022.

The German Vaccination Commission (Stiko) has therefore been recommending this precautionary measure for corona vaccinations again since spring 2022. The so-called „aspiration“ should therefore, as declared, be practiced again in order to prevent heart muscle inflammation and other complications being triggered by the vaccination process.

A study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases made observations with mRNA-type vaccines. The study, which used a mouse model, concluded that „accidental intravenous injection of mRNA vaccines can induce myocarditis or pericarditis.“ Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle and pericarditis is inflammation of the tissues surrounding the heart.

At the same time, there are reports from Cuba, China, Taiwan and other countries that state that the aspiration method is constantly being practiced and is also part of the training. And side effects are rare in these countries. However, mRNA vaccines have not yet been used in Cuba and China. But basically the aspiration method is used for all vaccinations.

The topic of aspiration is not mentioned at all by those among the vaccination critics aka anti-vaxxers who repeatedly refer to the actually dramatic side effects of mRNA vaccines. A lot of people may not even be familiar with this technique. However, the fact that this topic is also being overlooked by many alleged investigative journalists is very worrysome.

In a circular e-mail from the german Arbeiterfotografie group (members of the Freethinkers) entitled: One year of the “New Krefeld Appeal” it says: “… on August 20, 2022, on the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg Code, the Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav formulated it extremely pointedly: “This time we are threatened a genocide on a global scale. This time it’s not Zyklon B gas, it’s genetically engineered injectable bioweapons disguised as vaccines.”

(The original Krefeld appeal -1980-83 – was a call by the West German peace movement to the then federal government to withdraw approval for the stationing of new medium-range nuclear missiles in Europe and to urge an end to the nuclear arms race within NATO.)

The appeal addressed here ( https://peaceappeal21.de ) was actually signed by thousands of anti-war opponents, mostly by people who, with deep conviction, want peace with Russia and an end to western escalation policies. They support the massive criticism of NATO’s policies. That is absolutely correct and we also support it. Only in the following context does the call sound very questionable.

Because, among other things, the appeal reads:

„It’s going ok …. on the other hand, the extremely dangerous war against humanity, which is being waged under the guise of fighting a pandemic and has already claimed millions of lives. The aim is also to pool all available forces across ideological borders… and further: Under the guise of fighting the pandemic, the lives of billions of people are endangered. This applies above all to countries in the so-called “Third World”. According to the World Doctors Alliance, the lockdown has claimed millions of lives in India alone. An even greater danger emanates from the „vaccination“ campaign – for billions of people. Behind this is the strategy of the „Great Reset“ of the forum of the super-rich, which calls itself the „World Economic Forum“,

And it makes you very thoughtful when you are asked to refuse a policy “that endangers billions of lives under the guise of fighting a pandemic and wants to subject the survivors to total control”.

There should therefore be an urgent distinction, if the first signatories include names such as Heiko Schöning, Anselm Lenz, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg and Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav can be found.

Let’s just take the personnel of Dr. Heiko Schoening. He is the initiator of the „World Doctors Alliance“, a pool of opponents of vaccination. This initiative „World Doctors Alliance“ is even named in the appeal. In addition to many valid facts, there are bizarre explanations here. Heinrich Fiechtner, ex-AfD MP, is a member. (The ADF is a right populist party) He described supporters of corona vaccinations as „Joseph Mengele’s disciples“ . Another member is Dolores Cahill, who works at University College Dublin. Among other things, she declared the following: “If someone vaccinated me [with an RNA vaccine], I would charge them with attempted murder.” . She is also the President of the World Freedom Alliance.

Distancing from Anselm Lenz is urgently needed because he writes about lethal injections, child abuse masks and a perverse test circus. Lenz, who has also been distributing the newspaper Demokratischer Widerstand since the beginning of the Covid crisis, recently appeared at the summer party of Jürgen Elsässer, the publisher of the rightish Compact magazine.

Here are excerpts from a new post by Anselm Lenz on apulut on Ken Jebsen’s website:

„According to the will of the propaganda media, the staging should now provide demonstrations against high energy prices, while people continue to be mutilated and killed with corona injections and the rainbow -The truce of armaments and pharmaceutical companies shoots to the east. The corona injections are known to systematically and intentionally damage the immune system.”

And further it says in the article:

“So the next enabling law should be passed, the next winter of terror should destroy us and our country. France, Denmark, Poland and many other countries have already officially canceled the Corona terror system, most recently even the banking lobbyist in the Presidential Office Emmanuel Macron announced the final end for lethal injections and all Corona measures in the Grande Nation. The democracy movement opposes this. But for Germany, the horror is supposed to continue with totalitarian surveillance, called »digital identity«, with segregation, the child abuser masks and also the injections, with a perverse test circus, all of which does nothing except produce large numbers of mutilations and deaths that in the future will also continue to increase among those who have only had two or three injections.”

And in a recently published interview with Ken Jebsen, Anselm Lenz also talks about the dangers of corona vaccinations that threaten him. And he talks about the side effects of the vaccination that he has actually experienced in his personal environment. Only both Ken Jebsen and Anselm Lenz do not speculate on the possibility that these actually drastic side effects could be attributed to the lack of method of aspiration.

You should also differentiate yourself from Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, who has repeatedly claimed that a circus about Corona took place in China at the very begining of the Corona-crisis, they staged a show. His point of view on China is Dr. Wodarg never recanted since this 2020 interview. He explains in this interview that when he saw the first pictures from China, all the costumes, etc., he immediately remembered the swine flu in Mexico. That was the same staging, the same theater as with the swine flu. In addition, Dr. Wodarg one of the initiators of the Corona Committee, which was formerly headed by the lawyer Michael Fuellmich.



One definitely has to distance oneself from Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav when she claims:

“This time we are threatened with genocide on a global scale. This time it’s not Zyklon B gas, it’s genetically engineered injectable bioweapons disguised as vaccines.”

But these are only references to the appeal signed thousands of times, which was also largely initiated by the initiators of the group Arbeiterfotografie in Cologne, who repeatedly propagate such opinions and often blame China for being involved in a global conspiracy.

In addition, one must also understand who the key players in the anti-vaccination movement are.

Let's take Heiko Schrang as an example. He is very closely associated with the Falun Gong sect and the Epoch Times, and like them engages in extreme anti-Chinese and anti-Communist incitement. He was invited several times as a prominent speaker at the „lateral thinking"Querdenken" rallies in Berlin. Most recently, he even conducted an interview with Ken Jebsen.

One should also distance oneself from the leadership of the party, „die Basis", whose dual leadership also included the lawyer Fuellmich until a few months ago. He also spreads incomprehensible claims. And Micael Fuellmich also had a conversation with Ken Jebsen.

The lawyer Michael Fuellmich often describes the mRNA vaccines used in Germany as „toxic vaccines“ and claimed that 25 percent of people in Germany could die from the side effects of the vaccinations and 36 percent would suffer from serious side effects – „and you just don’t know if they can do it“. In his opinion, the vaccination campaign was an „organized mass killing“.

Incidentally, Dr. Wodarg one of the initiators of the Corona Committee, which was formerly headed by the lawyer Michael Fuellmich. and dr Wolfgang Wodarg also ran for the party’s basis.

In a video recording by the so called „Corona-Committee" entitled „The Roots of Evil", Michael Fuellmich compared the corona measures together with an US-American in an interview, almost directly with the killing programs in the Third Reich. He said that what happened back then in the Third Reich is happening worldwide this time. He said this without, of course, in any way condoning the crimes of the Nazis. But it suggests that he and his interview partner are comparing the Corona measures directly with the Nazi killing system.

And on the side of the party’s Cologne branch, the Cologne workers‘ photographers (Arbeiterfotografie) Anneliese Fikentscher and Andreas Neumann and the editors of the Neue Rheinische Zeitung (NRhZ) are active. It says on the website of the party’s local branch, referring to the „New Krefeld Appeal“:



“The Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav formulated it extremely pointedly on August 20, 2022, on the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg Code: “This time we are threatened with genocide on a global scale. This time it’s not Zyklon B gas, it’s genetically engineered injectable bioweapons disguised as vaccines.” It’s not just that the injection called vaccination leads to a large number of serious side effects, including death, it’s developing There is an alarming infant mortality rate and an unusually large number of miscarriages and reproductive organ diseases. The depopulation intentions of the eugenics strategists named by Vera Sharav already seem to be becoming a reality. The „doctors and scientists for health, freedom and democracy“ comment: “The shocking facts are on the table. No one can say they didn’t know anymore.“ That’s why the demand to bring about a policy „that refuses to endanger billions of human lives under the guise of fighting the pandemic“ is becoming increasingly important.“

LINK: https://diebasis-koeln.de/2022/11/neuer-krefelder-appell/

Until he left at the end of 2021, the lawyer Markus Haintz was also a member of the party. He even interviewed former Brazilian President Bolsonaro.



Left-wing President Lula da Silva recently called Bolsonaro a „shameless liar“ who has been „messing around“ with Covid, causing mass deaths in the process.

One should not downplay the connection between the founder of the „Querdenken-Movement“ Michael Ballweg, and Peter Fitzek, the ruler of the “Kingdom of Germany”. Critics accuse Michael Ballweg of contacts with „Reichsbürger“ members after Ballweg is said to have invited numerous activists to a meeting with Peter Fitzek, the self-proclaimed King of Germany, in the summer of 2020. In Peter Fitzek’s restaurant, Michael Ballweg and Peter Fitzek then gave long presentations to the large crowd of Corona activists.

Peter Fitzek explains his madness like this:

“Since the plandemic at the latest, more and more people are waking up and realizing they are living in a satanic system. The density of events continues to escalate and the dark side is now unveiling itself more and more. It shows everyone their true face and gives us the opportunity to turn away.”

Fitzek talks about the connection „from Corona and the „Great Reset“ to prophecies and the end times to the expectation and revelation of the Son of Man!“



https://koenigreichdeutschland.org/de/neuigkeit/video-corona-endzeit- son of man.html

The current proceedings and the impermissibly long pre-trial detention against Michael Ballweg should of course be rejected. He must be released immediately!

And then another recent article by the author Felix Feistel, which he published apolut on Ken Jebsen's website. Felix Feistel reports on what he believes to be the far-reaching damage and side effects resulting from the vaccination as the „results of deliberate and intentional bodily harm".



Furthermore, the author claims: „that a kind of protective effect of the lethal injections is not detectable“ . And he writes that the side effects are „the devastating effects of lethal injection administered en masse.“

The author Feistel explains: “The exact number of people killed by the gene injections cannot be determined. Nevertheless, a wave of deaths of genocidal proportions is emerging.”

And the author Felix Feistel goes on to write: “The lethal injection was not only administered en masse in full consciousness and almost forced into the people” .

And finally, Feistel demands: “The people who decide and implement such things should be brought to justice and held accountable. These are war crimes of historic proportions that must be punished. This means that resistance and protest remain necessary until the last person responsible is brought to justice.“

Because of such statements and other similarly extreme positions by representatives associated with the lateral thinker movement, I was never able to join the movement’s activities.

In the Coop Anti-War Cafe, we, along with many others, issued a statement calling for:

“Speedy global approval of Russian, Chinese and Cuban vaccines and drugs to combat Covid-19. For international cooperation and solidarity!”



Of course, I too am of the opinion that the vaccines, which are used without competition here in Germany and other EU countries, have not been tested sufficiently, and have also been bought at exorbitantly high prices and thrown onto the market all too quickly.

However, numerous leading figures in the „Querdenken-Movement“ keep spreading extremely anti-China and also extremely anti-communist points of view. This is still a big problem.

In fact, countries like China, Cuba and Nicaragua have very low death rates. Quite the opposite, for example, to the number of deaths in the USA and Great Britain. A vaccine was developed in Nicaragua and the active ingredient ivermectin is also used there, just as in China a lot of traditional medicine is used to treat Covid diseases.

Incidentally, lockdowns in China were always only partial, but then massive, but never for more than 10% of the population. Mass PCR tests were apparently able to localize foci of infection. This might have seemed crass to many in the West, but it appears to have been very effective.

In mid-January of this year, it was reported that around 60,000 people had died from or with a corona infection in China after the end of the zero-Covid policy at the beginning of December 2022, according to official figures. According to the authorities, more than 5,500 corona patients have died since then due to respiratory failure. Around 55,000 other deaths occurred due to other diseases in combination with a corona infection.

The average age of the victims was just over 80 years. Around 90 percent of the reported deaths were over 65 years old and also suffered from previous illnesses.

Since the end of the zero-Covid policy in early December 2022, the coronavirus has spread rapidly in China. According to media reports, this led to a massive overload of the hospitals. In the meantime, the spread has slowed down considerably.

In February 2022, China approved the drug Paxlovid from the US manufacturer Pfizer for the treatment of high-risk patients in several provinces.

Earlier this year, China began negotiations with drugmaker Pfizer for a license that would allow domestic drugmakers to produce generic versions of Paxlovid for the Chinese market.

And most recently, at the beginning of March 2023, the first mRNA vaccine developed in the country against COVID-19 was approved in China. The Chinese drug manufacturer CSPC developed the vaccine. LINK

Incidentally, vaccination is not compulsory in China, Russia and Cuba. And masks have traditionally always been worn in China and Japan for decades during waves of infectious diseases. For example, during strong flu waves.

Conclusion:

It should be noted that the so-called „vaccine skeptics“ reject NATO’s war propaganda against Russia. And that’s good!

At the same time, however, a not inconsiderable proportion of these vaccination skeptics are spreading the thesis that the side effects of the mRNA vaccines, which actually occur very massively, are deliberately accepted in order to harm the vaccinated population. A few even support the thesis of a killing program or make comparisons to the Holocaust. This is massively damaging to the peace movement. A debate must take place urgently.

Giving space to these groups in the peace movement is completely counterproductive.

The extent to which the aspiration method is actually responsible for side effects must be investigated.

In the anti-vaccination movement, there is almost no discussion of the subject.

The reporting in the media is controversial, but there seems to be a lot to indicate that this aspiration method is partly responsible for the side effects that occur in large numbers.

An in-depth analysis of the data should definitely take place.

Drugs from the US manufacturer Pfizer are also used in China.

Since March 2023, a Chinese mRNA vaccine has also received approval.

