March 18 Anti-war protest Washington DC – No to Endless Wars – Fund People’s Needs, Not the War Machine“

ANSWER Coalition’s Brian Becker speaks at Fund People’s Needs, Not the War Machine“ rally
https://youtube.com/watch?v=jWlYmXeAdRE&feature=shares
Peace In Ukraine Rally | #PeaceInUkraine | CODEPINK | Black Alliance for Peace
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Rf9gsBoTEI
Anti-war protesters march coffins to White House and Washington Post HQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EGshyzMEJ_0
No to Endless Wars Washington Protest
https://youtube.com/watch?v=qv4XpcpWgDc&feature=shares
Washington DC: ANSWER Coalition leads “Fund People’s Needs, Not The War Machine”…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvCTDY_OcdU