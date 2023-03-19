«   |   »

March 18 Anti-war protest Washington DC – No to Endless Wars – Fund People’s Needs, Not the War Machine“

ANSWER Coalition’s Brian Becker speaks at Fund People’s Needs, Not the War Machine“ rally
https://youtube.com/watch?v=jWlYmXeAdRE&feature=shares

Peace In Ukraine Rally | #PeaceInUkraine | CODEPINK | Black Alliance for Peace
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Rf9gsBoTEI

Anti-war protesters march coffins to White House and Washington Post HQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EGshyzMEJ_0

No to Endless Wars Washington Protest
https://youtube.com/watch?v=qv4XpcpWgDc&feature=shares

Washington DC: ANSWER Coalition leads “Fund People’s Needs, Not The War Machine”…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvCTDY_OcdU

