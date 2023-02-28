Bereits über 100 Gruppen unterstützen die Antikriegsproteste in den USA und in anderen Ländern am 18. März 2023! (answercoalition.org)

Gegner von Krieg und Imperialismus in den USA und auch in anderen Länders bereiten sich darauf vor, am 18. März in Washington, DC und in anderen Städten eine wegweisende Aktion zu starten. Inzwischen haben sich mehr als 100 Organisationen als Unterstützer angemeldet! Während sich die Krise in der Ukraine verschärft und der globale Kriegskurs des Pentagon zunimmt, schließen sich eine Vielzahl progressiver Gruppen hinter diesem Marsch zusammen.

Zu den Unterstützern gehören:

ANSWER Coalition

The People’s Forum

CODEPINK

Black Alliance for Peace

United National Anti-War Coalition

World BEYOND War

Popular Resistance

Roger Waters

Veterans for Peace

Party for Socialism and Liberation

Al-Awda, The Palestine Right to Return Coalition

U.S. Labor Against Racism and War

National Council of Eritrean-Americans

Palestinian Youth Movement

Leonard Peltier Defense Committee

Universal African Peoples Organization

Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee

Coop Anti-War Café Berlin

Oahu Water Protectors

International Action Center

Howard University Dissenters

East Bay Democratic Socialists of America

Jim Lafferty, National Lawyers Guild, LA Chapter*

Women Against Military Madness

Nevada Green Party

Mobilization Against War and Occupation (Canada)

Green Party of Michigan

Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network

Stop the War Machine – New Mexico

Ann Garrison, Contributing Editor, Black Agenda Report*

Workers World Party

Socialist Action

Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space

Socialist Party of America

Chicago Anti-War Coalition

Claudia Jones School for Political Education

National Immigrant Solidarity Network

China-US Solidarity Network

Dissenters at UVA

North American Climate Conservation and Environmental Group

Ohio Peace Council

Committee of Anti-Imperialists in Solidarity with Iran

Peoples Power Assembly

Socialist Unity Party

Green Party of Connecticut

Berekeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists Social Justice Committee

Environmentalists Against War

Pacific Green Party (OR), Linn-Benton Chapter

Lauren Faith Smith Ministry for Nonviolence

Maine Cumberland County Greens

Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace

San Jose Peace and Justice Center

Servicio Particular Alacran

Minnesota Peace Action Coalition

PeaceWorks of Greater Brunswick

UPWARD (Uniting Peace With Actions Respect and Dignity)

Socialist Party of America

North Country Peace Group

Green Party Elders

Students for a Democratic Society at USC

WilderUtopia

Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality

Odessa Solidarity Campaign

Capitol Area Greens (Michigan)

Fire This Time Movement for Social Justice Canada

Hands Off Uhuru! Hands Off Africa! Defense Campaign

Uhuru Solidarity Movement

Soakoaroan Mix Youth Organization

Friends of Latin America

Workers Voice Socialist Movement (Louisiana)

Boston May Day Coalition

Antiwar.com

MN Anti-War Committee

Maine Green Independent Party

The Libertarian Institute

Bianca For San Francisco

Green Party of Utah

Dancing Redband Publications

Peace, Land, and Bread

League of Revolutionaries for a New America

Party of Communists USA (PCUSA)

San Jose Friday Peace Vigil

League of Young Communists USA (LYCUSA)

Wnc4Peace

DC Young Communist League

Peace Action Network of Lancaster

People’s Party of Maine

Middle of the Mitten Greens

Church Women United in New York State

Partisan Press

Bethlehem Neighbors for Peace

Community Organizing Center Ohio

Peace Fresno

Green Liberty Caucus

Diaspora Pa’lante Collective

Green Party of Santa Clara County CA

Movement for People’s Democracy

DC Statehood Green Party

AlgeriaRevolt

Pacifica Peace People

Green Party of New Jersey

NuclearBan.US

Midwestern Marx Institute

Northwest Ohio Peace Coalition

Planet Versus Pentagon (Oregon)

ClassConscious.org

National Lawyers Guild International Committee

Seattle for Assange

Die US-Rgierung und die NATO ist entschlossen, den Ukraine-Krieg zu eskalieren. Das eigentliche Ziel der massiven Bewaffnung und Ausbildung der ukrainischen Streitkräfte hat nichts mit den Interessen der ukrainischen, russischen oder der US-Bevökerung zu tun. Das Ziel ist stattdessen, „Russland zu schwächen“, wie der US-Verteidigungsminister selbst erklärte, selbst auf die Gefahr hin, dass ein katastrophaler Atomkrieg das Leben auf der Erde beenden könnte.

Ein US-General, der 50.000 Soldaten im Pazifik befehligt, schickte in den letzten Tagen auch einen Brief an seine Unterkommandanten, in dem er ihnen mitteilte, dass er glaubt, dass die Vereinigten Staaten innerhalb von zwei Jahren Krieg mit China führen werden.

Die Gefahr eines globalen Krieges wächst! Wir müssen handeln!

Den Protest unterstützen? Hier Klicken!

Sharen mit: Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



Pinterest

E-Mail



Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Wird geladen … Related