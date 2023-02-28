Bereits über 100 Gruppen unterstützen die Antikriegsproteste in den USA und in anderen Ländern am 18. März 2023! (answercoalition.org)

answercoalition.org
Gegner von Krieg und Imperialismus in den USA und auch in anderen Länders bereiten sich darauf vor, am 18. März in Washington, DC und in anderen Städten eine wegweisende Aktion zu starten. Inzwischen haben sich mehr als 100 Organisationen als Unterstützer angemeldet! Während sich die Krise in der Ukraine verschärft und der globale Kriegskurs des Pentagon zunimmt, schließen sich eine Vielzahl progressiver Gruppen hinter diesem Marsch zusammen.
Zu den Unterstützern gehören:
- ANSWER Coalition
- The People’s Forum
- CODEPINK
- Black Alliance for Peace
- United National Anti-War Coalition
- World BEYOND War
- Popular Resistance
- Roger Waters
- Veterans for Peace
- Party for Socialism and Liberation
- Al-Awda, The Palestine Right to Return Coalition
- U.S. Labor Against Racism and War
- National Council of Eritrean-Americans
- Palestinian Youth Movement
- Leonard Peltier Defense Committee
- Universal African Peoples Organization
- Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee
- Coop Anti-War Café Berlin
- Oahu Water Protectors
- International Action Center
- Howard University Dissenters
- East Bay Democratic Socialists of America
- Jim Lafferty, National Lawyers Guild, LA Chapter*
- Women Against Military Madness
- Nevada Green Party
- Mobilization Against War and Occupation (Canada)
- Green Party of Michigan
- Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network
- Stop the War Machine – New Mexico
- Ann Garrison, Contributing Editor, Black Agenda Report*
- Workers World Party
- Socialist Action
- Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space
- Socialist Party of America
- Chicago Anti-War Coalition
- Claudia Jones School for Political Education
- National Immigrant Solidarity Network
- China-US Solidarity Network
- Dissenters at UVA
- North American Climate Conservation and Environmental Group
- Ohio Peace Council
- Committee of Anti-Imperialists in Solidarity with Iran
- Peoples Power Assembly
- Socialist Unity Party
- Green Party of Connecticut
- Berekeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists Social Justice Committee
- Environmentalists Against War
- Pacific Green Party (OR), Linn-Benton Chapter
- Lauren Faith Smith Ministry for Nonviolence
- Maine Cumberland County Greens
- Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace
- San Jose Peace and Justice Center
- Servicio Particular Alacran
- Minnesota Peace Action Coalition
- PeaceWorks of Greater Brunswick
- UPWARD (Uniting Peace With Actions Respect and Dignity)
- Socialist Party of America
- North Country Peace Group
- Green Party Elders
- Students for a Democratic Society at USC
- WilderUtopia
- Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality
- Odessa Solidarity Campaign
- Capitol Area Greens (Michigan)
- Fire This Time Movement for Social Justice Canada
- Hands Off Uhuru! Hands Off Africa! Defense Campaign
- Uhuru Solidarity Movement
- Soakoaroan Mix Youth Organization
- Friends of Latin America
- Workers Voice Socialist Movement (Louisiana)
- Boston May Day Coalition
- Antiwar.com
- MN Anti-War Committee
- Maine Green Independent Party
- The Libertarian Institute
- Bianca For San Francisco
- Green Party of Utah
- Dancing Redband Publications
- Peace, Land, and Bread
- League of Revolutionaries for a New America
- Party of Communists USA (PCUSA)
- San Jose Friday Peace Vigil
- League of Young Communists USA (LYCUSA)
- Wnc4Peace
- DC Young Communist League
- Peace Action Network of Lancaster
- People’s Party of Maine
- Middle of the Mitten Greens
- Church Women United in New York State
- Partisan Press
- Bethlehem Neighbors for Peace
- Community Organizing Center Ohio
- Peace Fresno
- Green Liberty Caucus
- Diaspora Pa’lante Collective
- Green Party of Santa Clara County CA
- Movement for People’s Democracy
- DC Statehood Green Party
- AlgeriaRevolt
- Pacifica Peace People
- Green Party of New Jersey
- NuclearBan.US
- Midwestern Marx Institute
- Northwest Ohio Peace Coalition
- Planet Versus Pentagon (Oregon)
- ClassConscious.org
- National Lawyers Guild International Committee
- Seattle for Assange
Die US-Rgierung und die NATO ist entschlossen, den Ukraine-Krieg zu eskalieren. Das eigentliche Ziel der massiven Bewaffnung und Ausbildung der ukrainischen Streitkräfte hat nichts mit den Interessen der ukrainischen, russischen oder der US-Bevökerung zu tun. Das Ziel ist stattdessen, „Russland zu schwächen“, wie der US-Verteidigungsminister selbst erklärte, selbst auf die Gefahr hin, dass ein katastrophaler Atomkrieg das Leben auf der Erde beenden könnte.
Ein US-General, der 50.000 Soldaten im Pazifik befehligt, schickte in den letzten Tagen auch einen Brief an seine Unterkommandanten, in dem er ihnen mitteilte, dass er glaubt, dass die Vereinigten Staaten innerhalb von zwei Jahren Krieg mit China führen werden.
Die Gefahr eines globalen Krieges wächst! Wir müssen handeln!
