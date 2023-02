VIDEO LINK HERE

Heinrich Bücker is the founder and operator of Berlin’s Coop Antiwar Cafe, a popular gathering place for leftist activists in the city. He has come under attack by the German government for his criticism of Germany’s role in the war in Ukraine. Bruce Gagnon interviews Heinrich about the German governments increasingly aggressive attitude toward Russia.

