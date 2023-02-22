Ex-CIA analyst Raymond McGovern addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC): The Real Reasons why the War in Ukraine began in February 2022 and about the German Antiwar-Movement and legal proceedings threatening Anti-War activist Heinrich Bücker

Raymond McGovern is a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer turned political activist. McGovern was a CIA analyst from 1963 to 1990, and in the 1980s chaired National Intelligence Estimates and prepared the President’s Daily Brief.

Ray McGovern received the Intelligence Commendation Medal at his retirement, returning it in 2006 to protest the CIA’s involvement in torture. McGovern’s post-retirement work includes commenting for Consortium News, RT, and Sputnik News, among other outlets, on intelligence and foreign policy issues. In 2003 he co-founded Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).

After retiring from the CIA, McGovern became a commentator on intelligence-related issues from the late 1990s onwards. He was heavily critical of the government’s handling of the Wen Ho Lee case in 2000. In 2002, he was publicly critical of President George W. Bush’s use of government intelligence in the lead-up to the war in Iraq.

In 2003, together with other former CIA employees, McGovern founded the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). The organization is dedicated to analyzing and criticizing the use of intelligence, at first concerning the Iraq War.

In the same year, McGovern confronted Donald Rumsfeld openly and live-broadcast by CNN interrogating him about his lies concerning weapons of mass destruction, a dispute later called the „vivisection of Donald Rumsfeld“ by Keith Olbermann.

In January 2006, McGovern began speaking out on behalf of the anti-war group Not in Our Name. According to the group’s press release, McGovern served symbolic „war crimes indictments“ on the Bush White House from a „people’s tribunal.“

In 2006, McGovern returned his Intelligence Commendation Medal in protest at the CIA’s involvement in torture. He commented, corruption had run amok in intelligence circles and the president should be impeached.

On October 9, 2013, McGovern, along with three former winners, gave the Sam Adams Award for integrity in intelligence to Edward Snowden in a Moscow ceremony.

In September 2015, McGovern and 27 other members of VIPS steering group wrote a letter to president Barack Obama challenging a recently published book, that claimed to rebut the report of the United States Senate Intelligence Committee on the CIA’s use of torture.

Note one of the latest Memorandum issued to US-President Joe Biden:

MEMORANDUM FOR: The President

FROM: Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS)

SUBJECT: Avoiding War in Ukraine

Dear President Biden,

We last communicated with you on December 20, 2020, when you were President-elect.

At that time, we alerted you to the dangers inherent in formulating a policy toward Russia built on a foundation of Russia-bashing. While we continue to support the analysis contained in that memorandum, this new memo serves a far more pressing purpose. We wish to draw your attention to the dangerous situation that exists in Ukraine today, where there is growing risk of war unless you take steps to forestall such a conflict.

At this juncture, we call to mind two basic realities that need particular emphasis amid growing tension between Ukraine and Russia.

First, since Ukraine is not a member of NATO, Article 5 of the NATO Treaty of course would not apply in the case of an armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Second, Ukraine’s current military flexing, if allowed to transition into actual military action, could lead to hostilities with Russia.

We think it crucial that your administration immediately seek to remove from the table, so to speak, any „solution“ to the current impasse that has a military component. In short, there is, and can never be, a military solution to this problem.

Your interim national security strategy guidance indicated that your administration would „make smart and disciplined choices regarding our national defense and the responsible use of our military, while elevating diplomacy as our tool of first resort.“ Right now is the perfect time to put these words into action for all to see.

We strongly believe:

1. It must be made clear to Ukrainian President Zelensky that there will be no military assistance from either the US or NATO if he does not restrain Ukrainian hawks itching to give Russia a bloody nose — hawks who may well expect the West to come to Ukraine’s aid in any conflict with Russia. (There must be no repeat of the fiasco of August 2008, when the Republic of Georgia initiated offensive military operations against South Ossetia in the mistaken belief that the US would come to its assistance if Russia responded militarily.)

2. We recommend that you quickly get back in touch with Zelensky and insist that Kiev halt its current military buildup in eastern Ukraine. Russian forces have been lining up at the border ready to react if Zelensky’s loose talk of war becomes more than bravado. Washington should also put on hold all military training activity involving US and NATO troops in the region. This would lessen the chance that Ukraine would misinterpret these training missions as a de facto sign of support for Ukrainian military operations to regain control of either the Donbas or Crimea.

3. It is equally imperative that the U.S. engage in high-level diplomatic talks with Russia to reduce tensions in the region and de-escalate the current rush toward military conflict. Untangling the complex web of issues that currently burden U.S.-Russia relations is a formidable task that will not be accomplished overnight. This would be an opportune time to work toward a joint goal of preventing armed hostilities in Ukraine and wider war.

There is opportunity as well as risk in the current friction over Ukraine. This crisis offers your administration the opportunity to elevate the moral authority of the United States in the eyes of the international community. Leading with diplomacy will greatly enhance the stature of America in the world.

For the Steering Group, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity

William Binney , former Technical Director, World Geopolitical & Military Analysis, NSA; co-founder, SIGINT Automation Research Center (ret.)

, former Technical Director, World Geopolitical & Military Analysis, NSA; co-founder, SIGINT Automation Research Center (ret.) Marshall Carter-Tripp , Foreign Service Officer & former Division Director in the State Department Bureau of Intelligence and Research (ret.)

, Foreign Service Officer & former Division Director in the State Department Bureau of Intelligence and Research (ret.) Bogdan Dzakovic , former Team Leader of Federal Air Marshals and Red Team, FAA Security (ret.) (associate VIPS)

, former Team Leader of Federal Air Marshals and Red Team, FAA Security (ret.) (associate VIPS) Graham E. Fuller ,Vice-Chair, National Intelligence Council (ret.)

,Vice-Chair, National Intelligence Council (ret.) Robert M. Furukawa , Captain, Civil Engineer Corps, USNR (ret.)

, Captain, Civil Engineer Corps, USNR (ret.) Philip Giraldi, CIA, Operations Officer (ret.)

CIA, Operations Officer (ret.) Mike Gravel, former Adjutant, top secret control officer, Communications Intelligence Service; special agent of the Counter Intelligence Corps and former United States Senator

former Adjutant, top secret control officer, Communications Intelligence Service; special agent of the Counter Intelligence Corps and former United States Senator John Kiriakou, former CIA Counterterrorism Officer and former Senior Investigator, Senate Foreign Relations Committee

former CIA Counterterrorism Officer and former Senior Investigator, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Karen Kwiatkowski , former Lt. Col., US Air Force (ret.), at Office of Secretary of Defense watching the manufacture of lies on Iraq, 2001-2003

, former Lt. Col., US Air Force (ret.), at Office of Secretary of Defense watching the manufacture of lies on Iraq, 2001-2003 Edward Loomis, NSA Cryptologic Computer Scientist (ret.)

NSA Cryptologic Computer Scientist (ret.) Ray McGovern, former US Army infantry/intelligence officer & CIA presidential briefer (ret.)

former US Army infantry/intelligence officer & CIA presidential briefer (ret.) Elizabeth Murray, former Deputy National Intelligence Officer for the Near East & CIA political analyst (ret.)

former Deputy National Intelligence Officer for the Near East & CIA political analyst (ret.) Pedro Israel Orta , CIA Operations Officer & Analyst; Inspector with IG for the Intelligence Community (ret.)

, CIA Operations Officer & Analyst; Inspector with IG for the Intelligence Community (ret.) Todd E. Pierce , MAJ, US Army Judge Advocate (ret.)

, MAJ, US Army Judge Advocate (ret.) Scott Ritter , former MAJ., USMC, former UN Weapon Inspector, Iraq

, former MAJ., USMC, former UN Weapon Inspector, Iraq Coleen Rowley , FBI Special Agent and former Minneapolis Division Legal Counsel (ret.)

, FBI Special Agent and former Minneapolis Division Legal Counsel (ret.) Kirk Wiebe , former Senior Analyst, SIGINT Automation Research Center, NSA

, former Senior Analyst, SIGINT Automation Research Center, NSA Sarah G. Wilton , CDR, USNR, (ret.); Defense Intelligence Agency (ret.)

, CDR, USNR, (ret.); Defense Intelligence Agency (ret.) Robert Wing, U.S. Department of State, Foreign Service Officer (former) (associate VIPS)

U.S. Department of State, Foreign Service Officer (former) (associate VIPS) Ann Wright, U.S. Army Reserve Colonel (ret) and former U.S. Diplomat who resigned in 2003 in opposition to the Iraq War

An archive of VIPS memoranda is available at Consortiumnews.com.

Ray McGovern online here:

