Russophobia: Berlin public prosecutor’s office is now investigating in connection with the activities of the Russian House in Berlin. It is under investigation whether the operation of the house violates the Foreign Trade Act.

The Berlin public prosecutor’s office has initiated preliminary proceedings in connection with the activities of the Russian House in Berlin. It is checked whether the operation of the house violates the Foreign Trade Act.

The Russian House is said to be operated by the Rossotrudnichestvo state agency, which in turn reports to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

A statement by the German Federal Ministry of Finance says: „Violations of sanctions prohibitions on the provision and disposal of goods can constitute criminal or administrative offenses.“ Sanctioned persons, companies or Russian state actors are therefore allegedly prohibited from generating income.

Former Green Party politician Volker Beck had already filed a complaint in December.

In January 2023, the examination of the Central Office for Sanctions Enforcement for the Russia sanctions was transferred. According to Article 2 Paragraph 1 of the Sanctions Ordinance, the sanction of the prohibition on disposal or the „freezing“ includes „all funds and economic resources“ that „is owned or held“ by, or held or controlled by, the sanctioned persons.“

In the Russian House there are said to be several associations, an interpreter’s office, a lawyer’s office, two travel agencies and a radio station.

Violations of the rules of EU sanctions law can correspond to a criminal offense under Section 18, which is punishable by imprisonment from three months to five years. In the case of commercial or gang related activities, a prison sentence of not less than one year is possible. The violation of the obligation to register frozen economic resources with the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control should therefore be punishable under Section 18 (5b) sentence 1 AWG.

The consequences of the ban on provision are very far-reaching and would therefore also have consequences for possible suppliers. It means: Whoever provides a sanctioned person or an entity controlled by him with funds or economic resources is liable to prosecution according to § 18 Section 1 No. 1 lit. Deliveries of all kinds of goods, including electricity and gas, are also prohibited. Exceptions are possible, for example if the delivery corresponds exclusively to the preservation of goods, such as real estate. However, these exemptions must be expressly approved by the authorities.

