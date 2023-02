Made in the late 1980’s this video portrays one of the best and most effectively organized actions against NATO I know of. It was recorded from Channel 4 in the late 80s, a documentary about the NATO Low Flying in Goose Bay in Canada.

Sharen mit: Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



Pinterest

E-Mail



Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Wird geladen … Related