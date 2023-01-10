George Galloway: „Der Veranstaltungsort hat unsere Buchung storniert und versucht, unser Geld zurückzugeben. Wir konsultieren unsere Anwälte.“

George Galloway@georgegalloway· 2 Std.

The venue has cancelled our booking and is seeking to return our money. We are consulting our lawyers @KRWLaw

We will not accept tyranny nor bow to the War Machine and it’s lickspittle lobby @No2NatoNo2War

1:59 min Video: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1BdGYyVWZBoGX

Der Veranstaltungsort hat unsere Buchung storniert und versucht, unser Geld zurückzugeben. Wir konsultieren unsere Anwälte @KRWLaw

Wir werden weder Tyrannei akzeptieren noch uns der Kriegsmaschinerie und ihrer Lobby beugen @No2NatoNo2War

