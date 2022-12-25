«   |  

How China tackles the increase in severe COVID cases

How the emergency departments in China tackle the increase in severe COVID cases
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4__tcutvmZM

The Point: China’s battle against COVID-19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqHWay6IXtA

Expert refutes Western media coverage on the relaxation of zero-COVID policy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IgR_sjZwyA

Expert: The relaxation of Zero-COVID policy shows responsibility by the Chinese government
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kskBH2CjZ14

Frontline doctors treat surging patients despite fever and cough
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_SM0N0IoEA

Beijing hospital ramps up severe case treatment capacity amid COVID-19 surge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ic0uoVWTLBI

Mobile medical vehicles sent to help with surging COVID-19 in E China
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Vylrr9VidQ

Medicine supply shortage eased in Beijing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXuaACfXpxI

