Der ehemalige UN-Waffeninspekteur und US-Militärexperte Scott Ritter über Angela Merkel und die deutsche Verantwortung am Krieg

„IN THE EYE OF THE BROTHER“ WITH SCOTT RITTER: MERKEL DIDN’T WANT PEACE, SHE WANTED WAR Former UN weapons inspector and U.S. military expert Scott Ritter is visibly shocked following ex-Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel’s confession about Germany’s true intentions regarding the Minsk accords. In this week’s „In the Eye of the Brother,“ we explore, among other things, what Merkel’s confession means for the history of the Ukraine crisis. #gegenpol