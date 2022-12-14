Repressions of the Left-Movement. Narrowing of the Debate Space. Investigations into commemoration of the attack on the USSR – By Nick Brauns (junge Welt)

https://www.jungewelt.de/artikel/440725.repression-gegen-linke-verengung-des-debattenraums.html

The place seems out of date. The Coop Anti-War Café is located between luxury condominiums in renovated old buildings and expensive fashion boutiques in the former Scheunenviertel district of downtown Berlin. All the walls of the small room are covered with posters. You can see Hugo Chávez and indigenous activists from North America, calls for the freedom of journalist Julian Assange, for an end to the blockade against Cuba and for peace with Russia. Beer costs 2.50 euros – half as much as usual in this neighborhood.

The operator of this refuge for anti-imperialists, which has existed since 2005, is Heinrich Bücker. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the innkeeper, who is a member of the communist platform of the Left Party and the VVN-BdA, has been increasingly confronted with hostilities, including damage at the entrance.

An investigation has now been initiated against him for „rewarding and approving crimes“ under Section 140 of the Criminal Code, as Bücker announced at the weekend. This can be punished with a fine or imprisonment of up to three years. According to a letter from the State Criminal Police Office in October 2022, Bücker was reported by a Berlin lawyer. The accusation: With a speech that the anti-fascist activist gave on June 22, 2022 at a commemoration event of the peace coordination on the anniversary of the Nazi attack on the Soviet Union in 1941 at the Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park, he is said to have approved of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

In his speech, Bücker drew a line from the Wehrmacht’s war of annihilation against the USSR to today’s Ukraine war.

„We are deeply concerned about the dramatic events in Ukraine and are committed to a peaceful solution,“ says a statement signed by hundreds of organizations and individuals on the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Bücker’s website, which is also being investigated.

Bücker, who for years has campaigned for solidarity with the „people’s republics“ in the Donbass, which Kiev has been at war with, it is important to clarify the history of Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine. The activist, who admits that he can personally „understand the viewpoint in Russia and that of Russian President Vladimir Putin,“ now complains that the space for debate has been „narrowed and freedom of expression massively restricted – due to one-sided reporting by the bourgeois media.“

