I will never agree – my father died in the fight against Nazism with Hitler Germany, so that Bandera and Shukhevych would carry the title of Hero of Ukraine.



Well, this is simply not human, not in human, and even more so since the one who did it perfectly understood that this violates the unity of the country – between people, between peoples.



Only you can’t agree with this, but it is necessary to do so that in life, it never repeats again, so that it is impossible to do it, some kind of your political career.

In 1992-1993-the 2nd Prime Minister of Ukraine, in 1994-2005-the 2nd President of Ukraine. The only president of Ukraine who worked for two terms.



Chairman of the contact group to resolve the conflict in the Donbass in 2015-2018 and in 2019–2020.

