Anfrage von US-Kongressabgeordneten an US-Aussenminister Michael Pompeo vom 4. November 2019 zur Einschätzung des gewalttätigen, weißen, rassistischen Asow-Bataillons in der Ukraine

Übersetzung einer Anfrage an den US-Aussenminister Michael Pompeo vom 4. November 2019

ORIGINAL HIER

The Honorable Michael Pompeo

Secretary of State

US-Außenministerium 2201 C Street NW Washington, DC 20520

4. November 2019

Sehr geehrter Minister Pompeo,

Wir schreiben, um zu fragen, warum das Außenministerium es versäumt hat, bestimmte gewalttätige, weiße, rassistische Extremistengruppen in Übersee auf die Liste der Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) aufzunehmen.

Der jüngste Anschlag in Halle, Deutschland, bei dem zwei unschuldige Menschen ums Leben kamen, ist nur das jüngste Beispiel für weißen rassistischen Terrorismus. Wie der vorherige Schütze in Christchurch, Neuseeland, wurde der Angriff in Halle live übertragen und der Mörder veröffentlichte ein hasserfülltes antisemitisches Manifest, in diesem Fall auf einem deutschen Message Portal (Kohlchan, das deutsche 4chan-Äquivalent). Wie SITE Intelligence Director Rita Katz erklärte: „Die Ähnlichkeit zwischen diesem Video und dem neuseeländischen Angreifer unterstreicht, dass es sich nicht um isolierte Angriffe von Menschen handelt, die lediglich ähnliche Überzeugungen haben. Der heutige Angriff ist ein weiterer Teil eines globalen Terrornetzwerks, das ähnlich wie ISIS über sichere Online-Häfen miteinander verbunden ist.“ Die Verbreitung antisemitischer Inhalte,

Wenn heute ein US-Staatsbürger dem Islamischen Staat (oder einer anderen ausländischen Terrororganisation auf der Liste) die Treue schwört und seine Terrorbotschaft verbreitet, stehen der US-Regierung mehrere Mittel zur Verfügung, um der Bedrohung entgegenzuwirken. Wenn jedoch derselbe US-Staatsbürger einer gewalttätigen, weißen, rassistischen Extremistengruppe mit Sitz im Ausland die Treue schwört und ihre Terrorbotschaft verbreitet, hat die US-Regierung keinen Zugang zu denselben Instrumenten.

Terrorismus ist Terrorismus. Am 10. September 2019 erhielt das Committee on Homeland Security Zeugenaussagen bezüglich der Verbindung zwischen weißen Rassisten in den USA und ausländischen Organisationen. Am 18. September 2019 erhielten das Homeland Security Subcommittee on Intelligence & Counterterrorisin und das Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and International Terrorism weitere Zeugenaussagen, in denen die transnationalen Beziehungen zwischen weißen rassistischen Extremisten detailliert beschrieben wurden.

Wie Sie wissen, sind die Kriterien des Außenministeriums für die Aufnahme in die FTO-Liste einfach: Sie müssen eine ausländische Organisation sein, sich an Terrorismus beteiligen oder die Fähigkeit und Absicht behalten, sich an Terrorismus zu beteiligen, und die Sicherheit von US-Bürgern oder die Landesverteidigung, die Außenbeziehungen, oder die wirtschaftlichen Interessen der Vereinigten Staaten. Es gibt zahlreiche Beispiele ausländischer weißer nationalistischer Gruppen, die diesen Bedingungen entsprechen. Das amerikanische Volk verdient eine Erklärung dafür, warum diese Gruppen nicht auf der FTO-Liste stehen.



Beispielsweise ist das Asow-Bataillon eine bekannte ultranationalistische Milizorganisation in der Ukraine, die Neonazis offen in ihren Reihen willkommen heißt. Die Gruppe ist in der Tat so bekannt, dass der ll5. Kongress der Vereinigten Staaten in seinem Omnibus-Ausgabengesetz von 2018 feststellte, dass „keiner der durch dieses Gesetz bereitgestellten Funde verwendet werden darf, um Waffen, Ausbildung oder andere Unterstützung für das Asowsches Bataillon bereitzustellen.“ Die Vereinten Nationen haben Menschenrechtsverletzungen und Foltervorfälle in der relativ kurzen Geschichte dieser Gruppe dokumentiert. Trotz dieser Tatsachen rekrutiert, radikalisiert und schult Asow nach Angaben des Federal Bureau of Investlgation seit Jahren US-amerikanische Staatsbürger.

Das Massaker in Christchurch, Neuseeland, war ein Wendepunkt für die Bemühungen zur Terrorismusbekämpfung. In seinem Manifest behauptete der Schütze, er habe beim Asowschen Bataillon in der Ukraine trainiert und regelmäßig ein mit ihnen verbundenes Neonazi-Symbol getragen. Sowohl die Schützen in Poway, Kalifornien, als auch in El Paso, TX, sagten, sie seien direkt von dem in Christchurch begangenen Terrorismus beeinflusst worden. Die Verbindung zwischen Asow und Terrorakten in den USA ist klar.

Die im Oktober 2018 veröffentlichte National Strategy for Counterterrorism der Trump-Administration erwähnt zwei Neonazi-Gruppen, die Nordic Resistance Movement und National Action, deren „Gewaltanwendung und die Absicht, Gesellschaften zu destabilisieren, häufig das Leben der US-Amerikaner gefährden“.

Wie Sie wissen, unternehmen unsere Verbündeten Schritte, um der Bedrohung durch transnationale weiße rassistische Extremisten zu begegnen. Im Jahr 2016 hat das Vereinigte Königreich National Action als terroristische Organisation eingestuft. National Action hat Verbindungen zu amerikanischen Neonazi-Gruppen, einschließlich der Gruppe, der James Alex Fields angehörte, als er 2017 mit seinem Auto in Charlottesville auf Demonstranten fuhr und Heather Heyer tötete. Kanada hat kürzlich auch internationale Neonazi-Gruppen zu seiner Bundesliste verbotener Terrororganisationen hinzugefügt. Strafverfolgungsbehörden können nach Vermögenswerten der aufgelisteten Gruppen suchen, und es wird zu einem Verbrechen, die aufgelisteten Gruppen finanziell oder anderweitig zu unterstützen.

Dies ist nicht das erste Mal, dass sich der Kongress nach der Behandlung ausländischer Terrororganisationen durch das Außenministerium erkundigt. Am 20. März 2019 schrieb der Vorsitzende des Repräsentantenhauses für auswärtige Angelegenheiten, Eliot Engel, an Außenminister Mike Pompeo, um die Bekämpfung der globalen Bedrohung durch weißen nationalistischen Terrorismus zu einer außenpolitischen Priorität zu machen und dem Außenministerium vorzuschlagen, eine Liste weißer nationalistischer Terroristengruppen zu erstellen, die als FTOs bestimmt werden sollen .

Es ist unbedingt erforderlich, dass wir verstehen, wie das Außenministerium die Bedrohung bewertet, die von gewalttätigen ausländischen weißen rassistischen Gruppen ausgeht, und warum diese Gruppen nicht auf der aktuellen FTO-Liste stehen. Angesichts der Tatsache, dass sich das Bedrohungsbild in den letzten 18 Jahren seit den Anschlägen vom 11. September erheblich verändert hat und wir uns immer mehr mit den Verbindungen zwischen bestimmten weißen supreinacistischen Gruppen im Ausland und einheimischen Terroristen befassen, ist es an der Zeit, dass wir die Bedrohung durch gewalttätige weiße supreinacistische Extremisten ernster nehmen .

Wir bitten respektvoll um eine Antwort bis spätestens 4. November 2019.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen

Übersetzung einer Anfrage an den US-Aussenminister Michael Pompeo vom 4. November 2019

ORIGINAL HIER

Quellen bezüglich dieses Thema von der University of Stanford, USA

[1] Newman, Dina. “Ukraine conflict: ‚White power‘ warrior from Sweden.” BBC. 2014. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-28329329; Umland, Andreas. “Irregular Militias and Radical Nationalism in Post-Euromaydan Ukraine: The Prehistory and Emergence of the “Azov” Battalion in 2014.” Terrorism and Political Violence. 2019. 31(1): 105-131, DOI: 10.1080/09546553.2018.1555974

[2] Chazan, Guy. “Ukrainian volunteer fighters with a luxurious seaside residence”. Financial Times. 2014. https://www.ft.com/content/f00b9d16-196a-11e4-8730-00144feabdc0

[3] “​Ukraine’s Azov SOF Unit Eliminates Russia’s Troops, Observation Post, Arms Depot in Kharkiv Region (Video).” Defense Express, August 15, 2022. https://en.defence-ua.com/news/ukraines_azov_sof_unit_eliminates_russias_troops_observation_post_arms_depot_in_kharkiv_region_video-3893.html.

[4] Bodnar, Natalya. “Mariupolʹ i ‘Azov’ uzhe stali istoricheskim pozorom dlya Rossii, – eks-komandir polka Maksim Zhorin,” 24 Kanal. May 13, 2022. https://24tv.ua/ru/mariupol-azov-uzhe-stali-istoricheskim-pozorom-dlja-rossii-jeks_n1977820 and Pustiva, Valentina. “V Kharʹkove sozdano novoye podrazdeleniye SSO AZOV.”Korrespondent.net. May 30, 2022. https://korrespondent.net/ukraine/4482129-v-kharkove-sozdano-novoe-podra…

[5] “Profile: Who Are Ukraine’s Far-Right Azov Regiment?” Military News | Al Jazeera. March 1, 2022. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/3/1/who-are-the-azov-regiment., There is some conflicting information about the group’s founding date with some sources claiming the group formed in May 2014. See, for example: Baczynska, Gabriel. “Ultra-nationalist Ukrainian battalion gears up for more fighting.” Reuters. 2015. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ukraine-crisis-azov/ultra-nationalist-ukrainian-battalion-gears-up-for-more-fighting-idUSKBN0ML0XJ20150325)

[6] Olzanski, Tadeusz. “Svoboda party – the new phenomenon on the Ukrainian right-wing scene.” Center for Eastern Studies. 2011. https://www.osw.waw.pl/en/publikacje/osw-commentary/2011-07-05/svoboda-party-new-phenomenon-ukrainian-right-wing-scene

[7] Brayman, Lolita. “Ukrainian Nationalists Strive to Shake Off Allegations of anti-Semitism.” Haaretz. 2014. https://www.haaretz.com/jewish/.premium-ukrainians-rebut-anti-semitism-talk-1.5327269

[8] Hume, Tim. “How a Far-Right Battalion Became a Part of Ukraine’s National Guard.” VICE. VICE, February 16, 2022. https://www.vice.com/en/article/3ab7dw/azov-battalion-ukraine-far-right.; Petik, Oles, and Denys Gorbach. “The Rise of Azov.” Open Democracy. Open Democracy, February 15, 2016. https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/odr/rise-of-azov/.; Colborne, Michael. From the Fires of War: Ukraine’s Azov Movement and the Global far-right. Columbia University Press, 2022. P. 92.

[9] Umland, Andreas. “Irregular Militias and Radical Nationalism in Post-Euromaydan Ukraine: The Prehistory and Emergence of the “Azov” Battalion in 2014.” Terrorism and Political Violence. 2019. 31(1): 105-131, DOI: 10.1080/09546553.2018.1555974; Newman, Dina. “Ukraine conflict: ‚White power‘ warrior from Sweden.” BBC. 2014. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-28329329

[10] Krushelnycky, Askold. “The Battle for Mariupol.” Atlantic Council. 2014. https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/the-battle-for-mariupol/

[11] Chazan, Guy. “Ukrainian volunteer fighters with a luxurious seaside residence”. Financial Times. 2014. https://www.ft.com/content/f00b9d16-196a-11e4-8730-00144feabdc0

[12] Krushelnycky, Askold. “The Battle for Mariupol.” Atlantic Council. 2014. https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/the-battle-for-mariupol/

[13] Al Jazeera. “Ukrainian Troops Regain Mariupol.” News | Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera, June 13, 2014. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2014/6/13/ukrainian-troops-regain-port-city-of-mariupol

[14] Colborne, Michael. “There’s One Far-Right Movement That Hates the Kremlin.” Foreign Policy. Foreign Policy Magazine, April 17, 2019. https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/04/17/theres-one-far-right-movement-that-hates-the-kremlin-azov-ukraine-biletsky-nouvelle-droite-venner/

[15] John, Tara. “A Far-Right Battalion Has a Key Role in Ukraine’s Resistance. Its Neo-Nazi History Has Been Exploited by Putin.” CNN. Cable News Network, March 30, 2022. https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/29/europe/ukraine-azov-movement-far-right-in….

[16] Goodrick-Clarke, Nicholas. Black Sun: Aryan Cults, Esoteric Nazism, and the Politics of Identity (New York University Press, 2002), 125, 148-150.

[17] Umland, Andreas. “Irregular Militias and Radical Nationalism in Post-Euromaydan Ukraine: The Prehistory and Emergence of the “Azov” Battalion in 2014.” Terrorism and Political Violence. 2019. 31(1): 105-131, DOI: 10.1080/09546553.2018.1555974

[18] John, Tara. “A Far-Right Battalion Has a Key Role in Ukraine’s Resistance. Its Neo-Nazi History Has Been Exploited by Putin.” CNN. Cable News Network, March 30, 2022. https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/29/europe/ukraine-azov-movement-far-right-in….

[19] “National Corps – Political Party.” Reporting Radicalism in Ukraine. Reporting Radicalism , 2021. https://reportingradicalism.org/en/dossiers/groups/national-corps-political-party.

[20] Umland, Andreas. “Irregular Militias and Radical Nationalism in Post-Euromaydan Ukraine: The Prehistory and Emergence of the “Azov” Battalion in 2014.” Terrorism and Political Violence. 2019. 31(1): 105-131, DOI: 10.1080/09546553.2018.1555974

[21] Chazan, Guy. “Ukrainian volunteer fighters with a luxurious seaside residence”. Financial Times. 2014. https://www.ft.com/content/f00b9d16-196a-11e4-8730-00144feabdc0

[22]Ayres, Sabra. “Driven by far-right ideology, Azov Battalion mans Ukraine’s front line.” Al Jazeera America. 2014. http://america.aljazeera.com/articles/2014/7/24/ukraine-azov-battalion.html; Newman, Dina. “Ukraine conflict: ‚White power‘ warrior from Sweden.” BBC. 2014. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-28329329

[23]Ayres, Sabra. “Driven by far-right ideology, Azov Battalion mans Ukraine’s front line.” Al Jazeera America. 2014. http://america.aljazeera.com/articles/2014/7/24/ukraine-azov-battalion.html; Newman, Dina. “Ukraine conflict: ‚White power‘ warrior from Sweden.” BBC. 2014. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-28329329; Seldin, Jeff. “White Supremacists Lead New Wave of Foreign Fighters.” VOA News. 2019. https://www.voanews.com/a/usa_white-supremacists-lead-new-wave-foreign-f…

[24] Seldin, Jeff. “White Supremacists Lead New Wave of Foreign Fighters.” VOA News. 2019. https://www.voanews.com/a/usa_white-supremacists-lead-new-wave-foreign-fighters/6176687.html

[25] Colborne, Michael. From the Fires of War: Ukraine’s Azov Movement and the Global far-right. Columbia University Press, 2022. P. 132; Rekawek, Kacper. “A Trickle, Not a Flood: The Limited 2022 Far-Right Foreign Fighter Mobilization to Ukraine.” Combating Terrorism Center at West Point. Combating Terrorism Center at West Point, June 23, 2022. https://ctc.westpoint.edu/a-trickle-not-a-flood-the-limited-2022-far-right-foreign-fighter-mobilization-to-ukraine/.

[26] Colborne, Michael. From the Fires of War: Ukraine’s Azov Movement and the Global far-right. Columbia University Press, 2022. P. 132

[27] Colborne, Michael. From the Fires of War: Ukraine’s Azov Movement and the Global far-right. Columbia University Press, 2022. P. 132; Rekawek, Kacper. “A Trickle, Not a Flood: The Limited 2022 Far-Right Foreign Fighter Mobilization to Ukraine.” Combating Terrorism Center at West Point. Combating Terrorism Center at West Point, June 23, 2022. https://ctc.westpoint.edu/a-trickle-not-a-flood-the-limited-2022-far-right-foreign-fighter-mobilization-to-ukraine/.

[28] Musharbash, Yassin. “The Globalization of far-right Extremism: An Investigate Report.” Combatting Terrorism Center. Vol. 14, Issue 6. 2021. https://ctc.usma.edu/the-globalization-of-far-right-extremism-an-investigative-report/

[29] Kuzmenko, Oleksiy. “‘Defend the White Race’: American Extremists Being Co-Opted by Ukraine’s Far-Right.” Bellingcat. Bellingcat, July 16, 2020. https://www.bellingcat.com/news/uk-and-europe/2019/02/15/defend-the-white-race-american-extremists-being-co-opted-by-ukraines-far-right/.

[30] O’Connor, Tom, and Naveed Jamali. “Ukraine’s War Draws U.S. Far-Right to Fight Russia, Train for Violence at Home.” Newsweek. Newsweek, February 18, 2022. https://www.newsweek.com/ukraine-war-draws-us-far-right-fight-russia-violence-home-1665027.

[31] Miller, Christopher. “Azov, Ukraine’s Most Prominent Ultranationalist Group, Sets Its Sights on U.S., Europe.” RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty. Azov, Ukraine’s Most Prominent Ultranationalist Group, Sets Its Sights On U.S., Europe, November 19, 2018. https://www.rferl.org/a/azov-ukraine-s-most-prominent-ultranationalist-group-sets-its-sights-on-u-s-europe/29600564.html.

[32] Miller, Christopher. “Azov, Ukraine’s Most Prominent Ultranationalist Group, Sets Its Sights on U.S., Europe.” RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty. Azov, Ukraine’s Most Prominent Ultranationalist Group, Sets Its Sights On U.S., Europe, November 19, 2018. https://www.rferl.org/a/azov-ukraine-s-most-prominent-ultranationalist-group-sets-its-sights-on-u-s-europe/29600564.html.; Kuzmenko, Oleksiy. “‘Defend the White Race’: American Extremists Being Co-Opted by Ukraine’s Far-Right.” Bellingcat. Bellingcat, July 16, 2020. https://www.bellingcat.com/news/uk-and-europe/2019/02/15/defend-the-white-race-american-extremists-being-co-opted-by-ukraines-far-right/.

[33] Vickery, Matthew. “Ukraine’s Other Russians.” Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera, September 26, 2015. https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2015/9/25/ukraines-other-russians.

[34] Kheel, Rebecca. “Congress Bans Arms to Ukraine Militia Linked to Neo-Nazis.” The Hill. The Hill, March 27, 2018. https://thehill.com/policy/defense/380483-congress-bans-arms-to-controversial-ukrainian-militia-linked-to-neo-nazis

; Congress.gov. “Text – H.R.2471 – 117th Congress (2021-2022): Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022.” March 15, 2022. https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/2471/text.;Congress.gov. “Text – H.R.133 – 116th Congress (2019-2020): Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021.” December 27, 2020. https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/133/text.;Congress.gov. “Text – H.R.1158 – 116th Congress (2019-2020): Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2020.” December 20, 2019. https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/1158/text.;Congress.gov. “Text – H.R.6157 – 115th Congress (2017-2018): Department of Defense and Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations Act, 2019 and Continuing Appropriations Act, 2019.” September 28, 2018. https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/6157/text.;Congress.gov. “Text – H.R.1625 – 115th Congress (2017-2018): Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2018.” March 23, 2018. https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/1625/text.;Congress.gov. “Text – H.R.1625 – 115th Congress (2017-2018): Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2018.” March 23, 2018. https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/1625/text.

[35] “After More than 3 Years in Bases, Azov Regiment Returns to Front.” Kyiv Post. February 1, 2019. https://www.kyivpost.com/ukraine-politics/after-more-than-three-years-in-bases-azov-regiment-returns-to-front.html.

[36] Ponomarenko, Illia, and Volodymyr Petrov. “Azov Engineers Present New Light Strike Vehicle Prototype.” Kyiv Post. December 9, 2018. https://www.kyivpost.com/ukraine-politics/azov-engineers-present-new-light-strike-vehicle-prototype.html

[37] Parsons, Dan. “Ukrainian Battle Buggies Are out to Kill Russian Tanks.” The Drive. The Drive, April 28, 2022. https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/ukrainian-battle-buggies-are-out-t….

[38] Colborne, Michael. “There’s One Far-Right Movement That Hates the Kremlin.” Foreign Policy. Foreign Policy Magazine, April 17, 2019. https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/04/17/theres-one-far-right-movement-that-hates-the-kremlin-azov-ukraine-biletsky-nouvelle-droite-venner/; Bennetts, Marc. “Ukraine’s National Militia: ‚We’re Not Neo-Nazis, We Just Want to Make Our Country Better‘.” The Guardian. Guardian News and Media, March 13, 2018. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/mar/13/ukraine-far-right-national-militia-takes-law-into-own-hands-neo-nazi-links

[39] Matthew. “National Corps – Political Party.” Reporting Radicalism in Ukraine. Reporting Radicalism. Accessed July 27, 2022. https://reportingradicalism.org/en/dossiers/groups/national-corps-political-party.

[40] Matthew. “National Corps – Political Party.” Reporting Radicalism in Ukraine. Reporting Radicalism. Accessed July 27, 2022. https://reportingradicalism.org/en/dossiers/groups/national-corps-political-party.

[41] “2018 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: Ukraine.” U.S. Department of State. U.S. Department of State, December 1, 2020. https://www.state.gov/reports/2018-country-reports-on-human-rights-practices/ukraine/.;

Matthew. “National Corps – Political Party.” Reporting Radicalism in Ukraine. Reporting Radicalism. Accessed July 27, 2022. https://reportingradicalism.org/en/dossiers/groups/national-corps-political-party.

[42] “2018 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: Ukraine.” U.S. Department of State. U.S. Department of State, December 1, 2020. https://www.state.gov/reports/2018-country-reports-on-human-rights-practices/ukraine/

[43] Bennetts, Marc. “Ukraine’s National Militia: ‚We’re Not Neo-Nazis, We Just Want to Make Our Country Better‘.” The Guardian. Guardian News and Media, March 13, 2018. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/mar/13/ukraine-far-right-national-militia-takes-law-into-own-hands-neo-nazi-links

[44] Kuzmenko, Oleksiy. “‘Defend the White Race’: American Extremists Being Co-Opted by Ukraine’s Far-Right.” Bellingcat. Bellingcat, July 16, 2020. https://www.bellingcat.com/news/uk-and-europe/2019/02/15/defend-the-white-race-american-extremists-being-co-opted-by-ukraines-far-right/.

[45] Nonjon, Adrien. “Olena Semenyaka, The “First Lady” of Ukrainian Nationalism.” Illiberalism Studies. 2020. https://www.illiberalism.org/olena-semenyaka-the-first-lady-of-ukrainian-nationalism/

[46] Musharbash, Yassin. “The Globalization of far-right Extremism: An Investigate Report.” Combatting Terrorism Center. Vol. 14, Issue 6. 2021. https://ctc.usma.edu/the-globalization-of-far-right-extremism-an-investigative-report/

[47] Colborne, Michael. “There’s One Far-Right Movement That Hates the Kremlin.” Foreign Policy. Foreign Policy Magazine, April 17, 2019. https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/04/17/theres-one-far-right-movement-that-hates-the-kremlin-azov-ukraine-biletsky-nouvelle-droite-venner/.

[48] Colborne, Michael. “Inside the Extremist Group That Dreams of Ruling Ukraine.” Haaretz.com. Haaretz, February 23, 2019. https://www.haaretz.com/world-news/europe/.premium-inside-the-extremist-group-that-dreams-of-ruling-ukraine-1.6936835

[49] “Share Tweet LinkedIn Pocket 2019 Parliamentary Election Svoboda, National Corps, Right Sector to Participate in Elections as Single Nationalist Bloc.” Kyiv Post. Kyiv Post, June 11, 2019. https://www.kyivpost.com/ukraine-politics/svoboda-national-corps-right-sector-to-participate-in-elections-as-single-nationalist-bloc.html.

[50] Colborne, Michael. “Inside the Extremist Group That Dreams of Ruling Ukraine.” Haaretz.com. Haaretz, February 23, 2019. https://www.haaretz.com/world-news/europe/.premium-inside-the-extremist-group-that-dreams-of-ruling-ukraine-1.6936835

[51] “National Militias – Paramilitary group associated with National Corps and Azov movement.” Reporting Radicalism. N.d. https://reportingradicalism.org/en/dossiers/groups/national-militias

[52] “National Militias – Paramilitary group associated with National Corps and Azov movement.” Reporting Radicalism. N.d. https://reportingradicalism.org/en/dossiers/groups/national-militias

[53] Miller, Christopher. “With Axes And Hammers, Far-Right Vigilantes Destroy Another Romany Camp In Kyiv.” Radio FreeEurope/RadioLiberty. 2018. https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-far-right-vigilantes-destroy-another-romany-camp-in-kyiv/29280336.html

[54] Bennetts, Marc. “Ukraine’s National Militia: ‚We’re not neo-Nazis, we just want to make our country better‘.” The Guardian. 2018. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/mar/13/ukraine-far-right-national-militia-takes-law-into-own-hands-neo-nazi-links

[55] Kuzmenko, Oleksiy. “Ukrainian Far-Right Fighters, White Supremacists Trained by Major European Security Firm.” Bellingcat. Bellingcat, January 18, 2022. https://www.bellingcat.com/news/uk-and-europe/2018/08/30/ukrainian-far-right-fighters-white-supremacists-trained-major-european-security-firm/

[56] Matthew. “The far-right and the 2019 Parliamentary Election.” Reporting Radicalism in Ukraine. Reporting Radicalism in Ukraine. Accessed July 15, 2022. https://reportingradicalism.org/en/thematic-analyses/the-far-right-and-the-2019-parliamentary-election.

[57] Matthew. “The far-right and the 2019 Parliamentary Election.” Reporting Radicalism in Ukraine. Reporting Radicalism in Ukraine. Accessed July 15, 2022. https://reportingradicalism.org/en/thematic-analyses/the-far-right-and-the-2019-parliamentary-election.

[58] Matthew. “The far-right and the 2019 Parliamentary Election.” Reporting Radicalism in Ukraine. Reporting Radicalism in Ukraine. Accessed July 15, 2022. https://reportingradicalism.org/en/thematic-analyses/the-far-right-and-the-2019-parliamentary-election.

[59] Miller, Christopher. “Deputized as Election Monitors, Ukrainian Ultranationalists ‚Ready to Punch‘ Violators.” RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty. RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty, March 8, 2019. https://www.rferl.org/a/deputized-as-election-monitors-ukrainian-ultranationalists-ready-to-punch-violators/29809207.html

[60] Colborne, Michael. “Inside the Extremist Group That Dreams of Ruling Ukraine.” Haaretz.com. Haaretz, February 23, 2019. https://www.haaretz.com/world-news/europe/.premium-inside-the-extremist-group-that-dreams-of-ruling-ukraine-1.6936835

[61] Miller, Christopher. “Explainer: What Is the Steinmeier Formula — and Did Zelenskiy Just Capitulate to Moscow?” RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty. Explainer: What Is The Steinmeier Formula — And Did Zelenskiy Just Capitulate To Moscow?, October 3, 2019. https://www.rferl.org/a/what-is-the-steinmeier-formula-and-did-zelenskiy-just-capitulate-to-moscow-/30195593.html.

[62] Grytsenko, Oksana. “‘I’m Not Some Loser!“: Zelensky to Volunteer during Visit to Disengagement Area.” Kyiv Post. Kyiv Post, October 28, 2019. https://www.unian.info/war/10732674-i-m-not-some-loser-zelensky-to-volunteer-during-visit-to-disengagement-area.html.

[63] “‘Our Last Checkpoint’: the ‘Azov’ Regiment Took New Positions in Donbas.” Obozrevatel. Obozrevatel, October 7, 2019. https://incident.obozrevatel.com/ukr/crime/nash-ostannij-blokpost-polk-azov-zajnyav-novi-pozitsii-na-donbasi.htm.

[64] Grytsenko, Oksana. “‘I’m Not a Loser’: Zelensky Clashes with Veterans over Donbas Disengagement.” Kyiv Post. October 28, 2019. https://www.kyivpost.com/ukraine-politics/im-not-a-loser-zelensky-clashes-with-veterans-over-donbas-disengagement.html?__cf_chl_tk=SbolmTBS6QnjMnPJLiQEsivGNnuW6T4od28tzMOrEM0-1646110945-0-gaNycGzNCJE.

[65] “National Corps – Political Party.” Reporting Radicalism in Ukraine. Reporting Radicalism , 2021. https://reportingradicalism.org/en/dossiers/groups/national-corps-political-party.

[66] “National Corps – Political Party.” Reporting Radicalism in Ukraine. Reporting Radicalism , 2021. https://reportingradicalism.org/en/dossiers/groups/national-corps-political-party.

[67] Cookman, Liz. “’Babushka Battalion‘ Ready to Protect Ukraine from Russia.” Russia-Ukraine war News | Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera, February 15, 2022. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/2/14/babushka-battalion-ready-to-protect-ukraine-from-russia

[68] Miller, Christopher. “Ukraine’s Far-Right Forces See an Opportunity in Russia’s Invasion Threat to Grow Their Violent Movement.” BuzzFeed News. February 22, 2022. https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/christopherm51/ukraine-russia-invasion-far-right-training

[69] Miller, Christopher. “Ukraine’s Far-Right Forces See an Opportunity in Russia’s Invasion Threat to Grow Their Violent Movement.” BuzzFeed News. February 22, 2022. https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/christopherm51/ukraine-russia-invasion-far-right-training

[70] Engelbrecht, Cora. “Far-Right Militias in Europe Plan to Confront Russian Forces, a Research Group Says.” The New York Times. February 25, 2022. https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/25/world/europe/militias-russia-ukraine.html

[71] “Profile: Who Are Ukraine’s Far-Right Azov Regiment?” Military News | Al Jazeera. March 1, 2022. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/3/1/who-are-the-azov-regiment

[72] Engelbrecht, Cora. “Far-Right Militias in Europe Plan to Confront Russian Forces, a Research Group Says.” The New York Times. February 25, 2022. https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/25/world/europe/militias-russia-ukraine.html

[73] Farrukh, Rimal. “Ukraine’s ‚Neo-Nazi‘ Battalion Is Greasing Bullets in Pig Fat for Russia’s Muslim Soldiers.” VICE. VICE, March 1, 2022. https://www.vice.com/en/article/xgd73j/ukraine-neo-nazi-battalion-azov-bullets-pig-fat-chechen-russia.

[74] “Besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol appeals for help.” Al Jazeera English. 2022. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/3/4/mariupol-ukraine-russian-siege

[75] O’Connor, Tom. “As Ukraine Rallies Nation to Defend from Russia, Far-Right Joins the Fight.” Newsweek. 2022. https://www.newsweek.com/ukraine-rallies-nation-defend-russia-far-right-…

[76] Bella, Timothy, and Annabelle Timsit. “Zelensky Says 16,000 Foreigners Have Volunteered to Fight for Ukraine against Russian Invasion.” The Washington Post. March 3, 2022. https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/03/03/zelensky-ukraine-16000-foreign-volunteers-russia/.

[77] Kossov, Igor. “Ukraine’s New Military Branch: Citizens Protecting Their Neighborhood.” Politico. February 13, 2022. https://www.politico.eu/article/ukraine-russia-military-citizen-reservist-defense/.

[78] Ponomarenko, Illia. “Who Can and Can’t Join Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Force.” The Kyiv Independent. January 7, 2022. https://kyivindependent.com/national/who-can-and-cant-join-ukraines-new-territorial-defense-force.

[79] Orlova, Violetta. “«Azov» vmeste s voyennymi gotovit oboronu Kiyeva.” Unian. March 8, 2022. https://www.unian.net/war/azov-vmeste-s-voennymi-gotovit-oboronu-kieva-n…

[80] Pavlenko, Iryna. “Publisher, Azov fighter Myola Kravchenko died defending Ukraine.” Kyiv Post, May 2, 2022. https://www.kyivpost.com/ukraine-politics/publisher-azov-fighter-mykola-…

[81] “Belarusian armed units in Ukraine fight for country’s liberation.” Voice of Belarus. March 29, 2022. https://www.voiceofbelarus.org/belarus-news/belarusian-armed-groups-in-ukraine-fight-for-the-liberation-of-the-country/

[82] Bella, Timothy, and Annabelle Timsit. “Zelensky Says 16,000 Foreigners Have Volunteered to Fight for Ukraine against Russian Invasion.” The Washington Post. March 3, 2022. https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/03/03/zelensky-ukraine-16000-foreign-volunteers-russia/.

[83] “How Foreign Far-Right Volunteers Are Arriving to Fight in Ukraine.” Antifascist Europe. Antifascist Europe, May 30, 2022. https://antifascist-europe.org/ukraine/how-foreign-far-right-volunteers-are-arriving-to-fight-in-ukraine/.

[84] Bisset, Victoria. “In Pictures: How the Mariupol Siege Unfolded.” The Washington Post. WP Company, May 21, 2022. https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/05/21/ukraine-mariupol-azovstal-siege-timeline/.

[85] Vivian, Salama, and Matthew Luxmoore. “Ukraine’s Azov Battalion Looks to Regroup and Clean up Image.” The Wall Street Journal. Dow Jones & Company, June 6, 2022. https://www.wsj.com/articles/ukraines-azov-battalion-looks-to-regroup-and-clean-up-image-11654453889.

[86] Bodnar, Natalya. “Mariupolʹ i ‘Azov’ uzhe stali istoricheskim pozorom dlya Rossii, – eks-komandir polka Maksim Zhorin,” 24 Kanal. May 13, 2022. https://24tv.ua/ru/mariupol-azov-uzhe-stali-istoricheskim-pozorom-dlja-rossii-jeks_n1977820 and Pustiva, Valentina; “V Kharʹkove sozdano novoye podrazdeleniye SSO AZOV.”Korrespondent.net. May 30, 2022. https://korrespondent.net/ukraine/4482129-v-kharkove-sozdano-novoe-podra…

[87] “«Azov» razom zi «Skhidnym Korpusom» piketuvaly kharkivsʹkyy hlavk Natsionalʹnoyi Politsiyi (FOTO).” Varta Kharkov. December 2, 2016. https://varta.kharkov.ua/news/city/1123794

[88] Romanenko, Alina. “Zhorin iz “Azova” podelilsya khoroshey novostʹyu dlya ukraintsev, kotoraya stanet prichinoy novykh feykov v RF.” Dialog.UA. June 1, 2022. https://www.dialog.ua/war/252926_1654111102“ https://www.dialog.ua/war/252926_1654111102

[89] “Holova Sumsʹkoho Natskorpusu Denys Sokur nazvav imʺya svoyeyi narechenoyi.” Sums’ki Debaty. March 15, 2019. https://debaty.sumy.ua/news/golova-sumskogo-natskorpusu-denis-sokur-nazvav-im-ya-svoyeyi-narechenoyi

[90] Kuzmenko, Oleksiy (@kooleksiy). Tweet. “Azov mov-t ideologist explains [the obvious]:’3 golden swords’ on SOF Azov patches symbolize the shrine at the Azov Regiment’s base in Urzuf captured by Russia. ‘Enemy captured Urzuf […] is destroying shrines, but it won’t be able to destroy neither our ideas, nor our memory.’” https://twitter.com/kooleksiy/status/1531386184525660161

[91] Ball, T. (2022, May 30). Azov battalion drops neo-nazi symbol exploited by Russian propagandists. News | The Times. Retrieved July 28, 2022, from https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/azov-battalion-drops-neo-nazi-symbol-exploited-by-russian-propagandists-lpjnsp7qg

[92] Lidón, Luis. “Ukraine volunteer unit Kraken says Russia is building up forces in Kharkiv.” La Prensa Latina. June 22, 2022. https://www.laprensalatina.com/ukraine-volunteer-unit-kraken-says-russia-is-building-up-forces-in-kharkiv/

[93] Pikhtereva, Alika. “«Ya rekomenduyu shche ne povertatysya v Kharkiv», — nachalʹnyk shtabu spetspidrozdilu KRAKEN.” Nakipelo. May 28, 2022. https://nakipelo.ua/ya-rekomenduju-shhe-ne-povertatisya-v-harkiv-nachalnik-shtabu-specpidrozdilu-kraken/ and “Avtora khita “Putin — kh*ylo!” vidpustyly z-pid varty voyuvaty za Ukrayinu.” Kharkiv Today. February 28, 2022. https://2day.kh.ua/ua/kharkow/avtora-khita-putin-khylo-vidpustyly-z-pid-…

[94] “During the Liberation of Ruska Lozova Settlement, the DIU Special Forces Personnel Have Destroyed Dozens of Units of Military Equipment and Manpower of the Occupiers.” Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. May 5, 2022. https://gur.gov.ua/en/content/pid-chas-zvilnennia-naselenoho-punktu-ruska-lozova-spetspryznachentsi-hur-mo-ukrainy-znyshchyly-desiatky-odynyts-boiovoi-tekhniky-ta-zhyvoi-syly-okupantiv.html

[95] “Bryfinh nachalʹnyka shtabu spetspidrozdilu «KRAKEN» pry Minoborony Kostyantyna Nemicheva.” Ves’ Kharkov. https://allkharkov.ua/news/state/brifng-nachalnika-shtaby-specpdrozdly-k…

[96] “Monument to Zhukov demolished in Kharkiv.” Ukrinform. April 17, 2022. https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3459921-monument-to-zhukov-demolished-in-kharkiv.html and “Protesters topple statue to Soviet-era General Zhukov in Kharkiv (Video).” Unian. June 3, 2019. https://www.unian.info/society/10572621-protesters-topple-statue-to-sovi…

[97] Reality Check & BBC Monitoring. “Does video show Russian Prisoners being shot?” BBC News. March 30, 2022. https://www.bbc.com/news/60907259

[98] Kunkle, Fredrick, and Serhii Korolchuk. “Ukraine’s Volunteer ‚Kraken‘ Unit Takes the Fight to the Russians.” The Washington Post. WP Company, June 9, 2022. https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/06/03/ukraine-kraken-volunteer-military-unit/.

[99] Dak, Pavlo. “Kontrnastup na Zaporizhzhi: Kombat z peredovoyi pro platsdarm dlya deokupatsiyi.” Vgolos. June 20, 2022. https://vgolos.ua/news/kontrnastup-na-zaporizhzhi-kombat-z-peredovoyi-pro-placdarm-dlya-deokupaciyi_1422255.html

[100] “Volynyany orhanizuvaly novyy spetspidrozdil «Lyubart».” Rayon Lutsk. March 2, 2022. https://lutsk.rayon.in.ua/news/493098-volinyani-noviy-organizuvali-spetspidrozdil-lyubart

[101] Schwirtz, Michael, Marc Santora, and Ivan Nechepurenko. “Ukraine Announces Largest Prisoner Exchange Yet, Including Mariupol Fighters.” The New York Times. The New York Times, June 29, 2022. https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/29/world/europe/ukraine-prisoner-exchange-mariupol.html?auth=login-google1tap&login=google1tap.

[102] Roblin, Sebastien. “Russia Claims Ukraine Killed Its Own Pows-Here’s Why Few Believe It.” Forbes. Forbes Magazine, August 1, 2022. https://www.forbes.com/sites/sebastienroblin/2022/07/31/russia-claims-ukraine-killed-its-own-pows-heres-why-few-believe-it/?sh=3e2acbe62fe5.;“UN to Investigate Prison Attack That Killed Dozens of Ukrainian Prisoners of War.” The Guardian. Guardian News and Media, August 4, 2022. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/04/un-to-investigate-prison-attack-that-killed-dozens-of-ukraine-prisoners-of-war.;Schwirtz, Michael, Christiaan Triebert, Kamila Hrabchuk, and Stanislav Kozliuk. “Ukraine Builds a Case That Killing of P.o.w.s Was a Russian War Crime.” The New York Times. The New York Times, August 3, 2022. https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/03/world/europe/russia-ukraine-prisoners-killed.html.

[103] Kerry, Francis, ed. “Daughter of Russian Ideologue Killed in Suspected Car Bomb Attack.” Reuters, August 21, 2022. https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/daughter-ultra-nationalist-russian-ideologue-killed-suspected-car-bomb-attack-2022-08-21/.

[104] Roth, Andrew. “Russian Security Service Accuses Ukraine of Darya Dugina’s Murder.” The Guardian, August 22, 2022. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/22/russian-security-service-accuses-ukraine-over-darya-dugina-killing.

Sharen mit: Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



Pinterest

E-Mail



Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Wird geladen... Related