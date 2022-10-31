Berlin 29.10. Kundgebung Frente Unido América Latina – Solidarität mit Lateinamerika, Unblock Cuba, Frieden mit Russland und China!

Eröffnung Kundgebung Frente Unido América Latina – Renate (Irlandgruppe Omega) 29.10.2022

https://youtu.be/BPJoiCNCtOk

Zum Thema Presse- u. Meinungsfreiheit – Rede von Maren von Frente Unido América Latina, 29.10.2022

https://youtu.be/IWYd4YurNN8

Wahlen in Brasilien #Lula2022 – Kundgebung Frente Unido América Latina – Anti-War Cafe Berlin 29.10.

https://youtu.be/ls30Tc3Ygw8

Internationale Solidarität Frente Unido América Latina! UNBLOCK CUBA! Frieden mit Russland u. China!

https://youtu.be/80N58w1-ixs

Mumia Abu-Jamal – Renate (Irlandgruppe Omega) 29. Oktober / Frente Unido América Latina Berlin

https://youtu.be/XQN18-AEx_8

Sharen mit: Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



Pinterest

E-Mail



Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Wird geladen... Related