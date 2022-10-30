Publizierte US-Archivalien über Stepan Bandera, zur deutschen Finanzierung des ukrainischen Nationalismus seit 1917 und die antirussische US-Übernahme dieses Gehlen-Propaganda-Komplexes seit 1945

Zuhörer der Konferenz vom 15. Oktober 2022 über interimperialistische Zusammenstöße in der Ukraine seit dem Ende des 19. Jahrhunderts (direkter Link hier: https://youtu.be/19iN-lznZaY ) baten um Klärung der zitierten Werke (Autoren und Titel nicht immer ausreichend verständlich):

Siehe insbesondere die Dissertation, essential, des deutsch-polnischen Forschers Grzegorz Rossolinski-Liebe :

Stepan Bandera, The Life and Afterlife of a Ukrainian Nationalist. Fascism, Genocide and Cult, Stuttgart, ibidem Press, 2014 (sa thèse) et

« Debating, obfuscating and disciplining the Holocaust: Post-Soviet historical discourses on the OUN-UPA and other Nationalist movements », East European Jewish Affairs, vol. 42, n° 3, December 2012, p. 199-241, en ligne (« The OUN and Ethnic and Political Violence During and Ater the Second World War », p. 201-204), article qui résume la thèse

Christopher Simpson, Blowback. America’s recruitment of Nazis and its effects on the Cold War, New York, Weidenfeld & Nicolson, 1988 (Der amerikanische Bumerang : NS-Kriegsverbrecher im Sold der USA, 1988), à paraître chez Delga, sous l’excellent titre allemand: Le boomerang américain : les criminels de guerre nazis à la solde des États-Unis, avec ma préface

Richard Breitman et Norman Goda, , Hitler’s Shadow : Nazi War Criminals, US Intelligence and the Cold War, National Archives, 2010, http://www.archives.gov/iwg/reports/hitlers-shadow.pdf, dont le stupéfiant chapitre 5 « Collaborators : Allied intelligence and the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists », p. 73-97. Traduction française récente, que je ne connais pas, À l’ombre d’Hitler, préface d’Éric Branca, Éditions Jean-Cyrille Godefroy, 2022

Charles Bloch, Le IIIè Reich et le monde, Paris, Imprimerie nationale, 1986

Fritz Fischer, ressortissant de RFA, ancien nazi nommé professeur à l’université de Hambourg en 1942, remarquable spécialiste des Buts de guerre de l’Allemagne impériale 1914-1918 ‑‑ traduction, très adoucie-censurée, du titre clair « La recherche de la puissance mondiale » Griff nach der Weltmacht, 1961, qui a fait scandale dans l’Allemagne d’Adenauer (et bien au-delà)

Raùl Hilberg, La destruction des juifs d’Europe, Paris, Gallimard, 1991, 2 vol.

Gregor Mitrovich, Undermining the Kremlin : America’s strategy to subvert the Soviet Bloc, 1947-1956, Ithaca, Cornell University Press, 2009 (1e édition 2000)

Lacroix-Riz, Le Vatican, l’Europe et le Reich, Le choix de la défaite, Paris, Armand Colin, 2010

Aux origines du carcan européen, 1900-1960. La France sous influence allemande et américaine, Paris, Delga-Le temps des cerises, 2016

Bibliographie, surtout anglophone, sur la ligne Curzon, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Curzon_Line, très succincte dans https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ligne_Curzon

Nicht erwähnt, aber wichtig, sogar unverzichtbar:

Sigmund Diamond, Compromised Campus : the collaboration of Universities with the Intelligence Community, 1945-55, New York, Oxford University Press, 1992, sur l’embauche des Européens de l’Est collaborationnistes, ex-soviétiques ou non, dans les universités américaines, dont Nicolas Poppe (dont j’ai écorché le nom pendant la conférence)

Uki Goñi, The Real Odessa : smuggling the Nazis to Perón’s Argentina, London, Granta Books, 2002, traduction, La véritable opération Odessa, La fuite des nazis vers l’Argentine, Paris, Delga, 2021

Richard Aldrich, The hidden hand : Britain, America, and Cold War secret intelligence, London, John Murray, 2001

Benjamin Tromly, Cold War Exiles and the CIA. Plotting to free Russia, Oxford, Oxford University Press, 2019.

Stewart A. Stehlin, Weimar and the Vatican 1919-1933, German-Vatican Diplomatic Relations in the Interwar Years, Princeton, Princeton University Press, 1983

Douglas Tottle, pionnier pas cité sur le nazisme dans l’Ukraine uniate, Fraud, Famine and Fascism. The Ukrainian Genocide Myth from Hitler to Harvard, Toronto, Progress Book, 1987, ouvrage en ligne

Hansjakob Stehle, Eastern Politics of the Vatican 1917-1979, Athens, Ohio, 1981

Alle weiteren Literaturhinweise finden sich in:

meinem Beitrag zu dem bei Delga erschienenen Buch Russland ohne Scheuklappen, Paris, 2022, „Dominant imperialisms in Ukraine from before 1914 to the German-American Rescue-Recycling of Banderist War Criminals (1890-1990)“, p. 145-169,

Das bereits erwähnte Vorwort zu Christopher Simpson, Blowback.

