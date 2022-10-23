Lula Presidente Kundgebung #Lula2022 Berlin 22. Oktober 2022 am Brandenburger Tor

Lula2022 – Lula Presidente – Berlin supports Brasil – October 22 Brandenburger Tor
https://youtu.be/ml-PbU-CfpQ
Lula Presidente Kundgebung #Lula2022 Berlin 22. Oktober
https://youtu.be/aRo7lkYnDeQ
Lula Presidente – Teil 2 – Kundgebung #Lula2022 Berlin 22. Oktober
https://youtu.be/5INmSGOEqH0
Lula Presidente – Teil 3 – Kundgebung #Lula2022 Berlin 22. Oktober
https://youtu.be/ic7ZJ3PjhvQ
Lula Presidente – Teil 4 – Kundgebung #Lula2022 Berlin 22. Oktober
https://youtu.be/X_ni8mbB7sA
Lula Presidente – Teil 5 – Kundgebung #Lula2022 Berlin 22. Oktober
https://youtu.be/qaq1vFN5v5o