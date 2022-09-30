Bereits 2015 entdeckte die schwedische Marine während einer Unterwasseruntersuchung der Nord Stream 1 Pipeline eine mit Sprengstoff beladende Unterwasserdrohne

Bereits Jahr 2015 stieß man bei der jährlichen routinemäßigen Unterwasseruntersuchung der Nord Stream 1 Pipeline auf ein ferngesteuertes Fahrzeug, das mit Sprengstoff ausgerüstet war, und zwar direkt neben einer der Leitungen in schwedischen Gewässern. Ermittlungen ergaben keine Ergebnisse.

In 2015 Pipeline Journal reported:

[T]he Swedish military has successfully cleared a remote operated vehicle (drone) rigged with explosives found near Line 2 of the Nord Stream Natural Gas offshore pipeline system.The vehicle was discovered during a routine survey operation as part of the annual integrity assessment of the Nord Stream pipeline. Since it was within the Swedish Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) approximately 120 km away from the island of Gotland, the Swedes called on their armed forces to remove and ultimately disarm the object.

…

The national identity of the drone has not been verified so far, as many countries use Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) of a similar construction, [Jesper Stolpe, Swedish Armed Forces spokesman,] said.