I Am Israel! … Ich bin Israel – Von Professor Norman Finkelstein

‚Ich bin Israel. Ich kam in ein Land ohne Volk für ein Volk ohne Land. Die Menschen, die zufällig hier waren, hatten kein Recht, hier zu sein, und mein Volk zeigte ihnen, dass sie gehen oder sterben mussten, indem es 400 palästinensische Dörfer dem Erdboden gleichmachte und ihre Geschichte auslöschte.

Ich bin Israel. Einige meiner Leute haben Massaker begangen und wurden später Premierminister, um mich zu vertreten. Im Jahr 1948 leitete Menachem Begin die Einheit, die die Einwohner von Deir Yassin abschlachtete, darunter 100 Frauen und Kinder. Ariel Sharon leitete 1953 das Gemetzel an den Bewohnern von Qibya, und 1982 veranlasste er, dass unsere Verbündeten rund 2.000 Menschen in den Flüchtlingslagern von Sabra und Shatila abschlachteten.

Ich bin Israel. Ich wurde 1948 aus 78 % des Landes Palästina herausgeschnitten, seine Bewohner enteignet und durch Juden aus Europa und anderen Teilen der Welt ersetzt. Während die Ureinwohner, deren Familien seit Tausenden von Jahren auf diesem Land leben, nicht zurückkehren dürfen, sind Juden aus aller Welt willkommen und können sofort die Staatsbürgerschaft annehmen.

Ich bin Israel. Im Jahr 1967 habe ich die restlichen Gebiete Palästinas – Ostjerusalem, das Westjordanland und den Gazastreifen – geschluckt und ihre Bewohner unter eine repressive Militärherrschaft gestellt, die jeden Aspekt ihres täglichen Lebens kontrolliert und erniedrigt. Irgendwann sollten sie begreifen, dass sie hier nicht willkommen sind und sich den Millionen palästinensischer Flüchtlinge in den Barackenlagern des Libanon und Jordaniens anschließen.

Ich bin Israel. Ich habe die Macht, die amerikanische Politik zu kontrollieren. Mein American Israel Public Affairs Committee kann jeden Politiker seiner Wahl beeinflussen, und wie Sie sehen, konkurrieren sie alle darum, mir zu gefallen. Alle Mächte der Welt sind gegen mich machtlos, auch die UNO, denn ich habe das amerikanische Veto, um jede Verurteilung meiner Kriegsverbrechen zu blockieren. Wie Scharon es so wortgewandt ausgedrückt hat: „Wir kontrollieren Amerika“.

Ich bin Israel. Ich beeinflusse auch die amerikanischen Mainstream-Medien, und Sie werden immer Nachrichten finden, die zu meinen Gunsten zugeschnitten sind. Ich habe Millionen von Dollar in die PR-Vertretung investiert, und CNN, New York Times und andere haben hervorragende Arbeit geleistet, um meine Propaganda zu verbreiten. Schauen Sie sich andere internationale Nachrichtenquellen an und Sie werden den Unterschied sehen.

Ich bin Israel. Ihr Palästinenser wollt über „Frieden“ verhandeln? Aber ihr seid nicht so schlau wie ich; ich werde verhandeln, aber ich werde euch nur eure Gemeinden überlassen, während ich eure Grenzen, euer Wasser, euren Luftraum und alles andere Wichtige kontrolliere. Während wir „verhandeln“, werde ich eure Hügelkuppen verschlingen und sie mit Siedlungen füllen, die von den extremsten meiner Extremisten bevölkert und bis an die Zähne bewaffnet sind. Diese Siedlungen werden mit Straßen verbunden sein, die ihr nicht benutzen könnt, und ihr werdet in euren kleinen Bantustans dazwischen eingesperrt sein, umgeben von Kontrollpunkten in jeder Richtung.

Ich bin Israel. Ich habe die viertstärkste Armee der Welt und besitze Atomwaffen. Wie können es eure Kinder wagen, sich meiner Unterdrückung mit Steinen zu widersetzen, wisst ihr denn nicht, dass meine Soldaten nicht zögern werden, ihnen die Köpfe wegzublasen? In 17 Monaten habe ich 900 von euch getötet und 17.000 verletzt, meist Zivilisten, und ich habe das Mandat, weiterzumachen, da die internationale Gemeinschaft schweigt. Ignoriert, wie ich es tue, die Hunderte von israelischen Reserveoffizieren, die sich jetzt weigern, meine Kontrolle über euer Land und euer Volk auszuüben; ihre Stimmen des Gewissens werden euch nicht schützen.

Ich bin Israel. Ihr wollt Freiheit? Ich habe Kugeln, Panzer, Raketen, Apaches und F-16s, um euch zu vernichten. Ich habe eure Städte belagert, euer Land beschlagnahmt, eure Bäume entwurzelt, eure Häuser abgerissen, und ihr verlangt immer noch Freiheit? Habt ihr die Botschaft nicht verstanden? Ihr werdet niemals Frieden oder Freiheit haben, denn ich bin Israel.

– Geschrieben von Professor Norman Finkelstein.

Bitte lesen Sie auch „Die ethnische Säuberung Palästinas“, vom israelischen Geschichtsprofessor und Aktivisten Ilan Pappé.

Die Welt ist 73 Jahre lang belogen worden. Das palästinensische Volk wird vor unseren Augen vernichtet, und viele von denen, die laut „Nie wieder“ gerufen haben, schauen weg.

ENGLISH:

‘I am Israel. I came to a land without a people for a people without a land. Those people who happened to be here, had no right to be here, and my people showed them they had to leave or die, razing 400 Palestinian villages to the ground, erasing their history.

I am Israel. Some of my people committed massacres and later became Prime Ministers to represent me. In 1948, Menachem Begin was in charge of the unit that slaughtered the inhabitants of Deir Yassin, including 100 women and children. In 1953, Ariel Sharon led the slaughter of the inhabitants of Qibya, and in 1982 arranged for our allies to butcher around 2,000 in the refugee camps of Sabra and Shatila.

I am Israel. Carved in 1948 out of 78% of the land of Palestine, dispossessing its inhabitants and replacing them with Jews from Europe and other parts of the world. While the natives whose families lived on this land for thousands of years are not allowed to return, Jews from all over the world are welcome to instant citizenship.

I am Israel. In 1967, I swallowed the remaining lands of Palestine – East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza – and placed their inhabitants under an oppressive military rule, controlling and humiliating every aspect of their daily lives. Eventually, they should get the message that they are not welcome to stay, and join the millions of Palestinian refugees in the shanty camps of Lebanon and Jordan.

I am Israel. I have the power to control American policy. My American Israel Public Affairs Committee can make or break any politician of its choosing, and as you see, they all compete to please me. All the forces of the world are powerless against me, including the UN as I have the American veto to block any condemnation of my war crimes. As Sharon so eloquently phrased it, “We control America”.

I am Israel. I influence American mainstream media too, and you will always find the news tailored to my favor. I have invested millions of dollars into PR representation, and CNN, New York Times, and others have been doing an excellent job of promoting my propaganda. Look at other international news sources and you will see the difference.

I am Israel. You Palestinians want to negotiate “peace!?” But you are not as smart as me; I will negotiate, but will only let you have your municipalities while I control your borders, your water, your airspace and anything else of importance. While we “negotiate,” I will swallow your hilltops and fill them with settlements, populated by the most extremist of my extremists, armed to the teeth. These settlements will be connected with roads you cannot use, and you will be imprisoned in your little Bantustans between them, surrounded by checkpoints in every direction.

I am Israel. I have the fourth strongest army in the world, possessing nuclear weapons. How dare your children confront my oppression with stones, don’t you know my soldiers won’t hesitate to blow their heads off? In 17 months, I have killed 900 of you and injured 17,000, mostly civilians, and have the mandate to continue since the international community remains silent. Ignore, as I do, the hundreds of Israeli reserve officers who are now refusing to carry out my control over your lands and people; their voices of conscience will not protect you.

I am Israel. You want freedom? I have bullets, tanks, missiles, Apaches and F-16s to obliterate you. I have placed your towns under siege, confiscated your lands, uprooted your trees, demolished your homes, and you still demand freedom? Don’t you get the message? You will never have peace or freedom, because I am Israel.’

– Written by Professor Norman Finkelstein.

Please also read ‘The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine’, by Israeli history professor and activist Ilan Pappé .

The world has been lied to for 73 years. The Palestinian people are being destroyed before our eyes, and many of those who have been shouting loudly, ‘Never again’, look away.

