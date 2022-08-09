Roger Waters on Media Lies & War-Propaganda, on China and the Ukraine – World Beyond War Webinar

Roger Waters on the hope for a World Beyond War – WBW Webinar
https://youtu.be/J0OXq7pkLf8
Roger Waters on War & MSM Lies & Propaganda – World Beyond War Webinar
https://youtu.be/hzs4K5arOy8
Roger Waters on crazy US-policy towards China – World Beyond War Webinar
https://youtu.be/6T7Xws3fmmE
Roger Water on western warmongers and the Ukraine Conflict – World Beyond War Webinar
https://youtu.be/GmKJZrniIWY
Roger Water on China and the Taiwan issue – World Beyond War Webinar
https://youtu.be/zJP4iP6auRQ