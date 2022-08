Insight into the domestic factors behind the Russian regime’s decision to invade Ukraine,

why President Vladimir Putin is seeking an “everlasting war”,

critical role being played by the left in anti-war organising,

prospects for social upheaval in Russia.

Interesting read to understand another version of regime change narrative and its outrageous claims:

http://links.org.au/russia-socialist-boris-kagarlitsky-putin-domestic-crisis-regime

