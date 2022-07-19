US-backed fascism in Japan: How Shinzo Abe whitewashed genocidal imperial crimes

Japan’s longest serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe tried to rewrite the genocidal history of the fascist Japanese empire. And he and his Nazi-collaborating grandfather enjoyed staunch Western support. After World War II, the US government pardoned and recruited many of the fascists who had led imperial Japan, like Abe’s grandfather Nobusuke Kishi, putting in power war criminals who had committed genocide in China, Korea, and Southeast Asia, carrying out biological warfare, human experimentation, and mass sexual slavery. Benjamin Norton discusses how Japan’s political system still today is a one-party right-wing regime run by descendants of these fascist war criminals.

