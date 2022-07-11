Solidarity with Cuba – Solidarität mit Kuba – Pippa Bartolotti and Joe Lombardo – United National Antiwar Coalition, USA

Solidarity with Cuba! Solidarität mit Kuba!

Solidaritätskundgebung vor der Botschaft Kubas in Berlin am 11. Juli 2022 um 10 Uhr

Dear Cuba,

We have watched you suffer, and how you have suffered, as the most enduring embargo in history wormed its way into your fertile heart, and you withstood it.

We have watched and lamented as your industries waned and your markets were barred to you, as your food supply dwindled and your people impoverished. We have watched for sixty-four years and you have stood up to it all in the face of those who would diminish you.

The oldest and most comprehensive US economic sanctions regime against any country in the world did not bring you to your knees, and you scoffed in is face. Nothing now can force your beautiful revolutionary regime out of power. Nothing now can bend you to the will of Washington.

Through coercion and economic warfare the United States has threatened other countries from trading with you, but your strength and determination has shown the way, and only the puppet regimes kow-tow to Washington now.

The attack upon the sovereignty of your country, the constant intervention in your internal affairs and your rights to freedom of trade are contravened every day of every year by the US, and the United Nations General Assembly, though vocally condemning the embargo, shows only the toothless gums of a worn-out shadow as Israel and the US vote every year to keep it in place. The greater crime being that these two ignoble countries have any vote at all.

We have watched as our people have been labelled ‘enemy’, even as your doctors mend their wounded and fight their diseases. We have watched as you have shown the way in healthcare and education. We stand in awe as your child mortality rate reduces to a fraction of the US’s, and your life expectancy increases. We applaud the safety of your streets, your loving communities and your sparkling clean beaches.

In the clash of ideologies you have won. Where economic warfare sought to cripple you, you found strength. Where isolation sought to condemn you, you found friends.

Cuba, we have watched you suffer, but we have seen your strength. We have seen the strength of socialism stand fast against those who would bring it down and we applaud you and your people.

Fortitude, love and solidarity,

Pippa Bartolotti and Joe Lombardo

United National Antiwar Coalition, USA

Liebes Kuba,

Wir haben gesehen, wie Kuba leidet und wie Kuba gelitten hat, als sich das dauerhafteste Embargo der Geschichte in Ihr fruchtbares Herz bohrte und Sie ihm standgehalten haben.

Wir haben zugesehen und beklagt, wie Ihre Industrien verschwanden und Ihre Märkte für Sie gesperrt wurden, wie Ihre Lebensmittelvorräte schrumpften und Ihr Volk verarmte. Wir haben vierundsechzig Jahre lang zugesehen, und Sie haben all dem standgehalten, angesichts derer, die Sie herabsetzen würden.

Das älteste und umfassendste US-Wirtschaftssanktionsregime gegen irgendein Land der Welt hat Sie nicht in die Knie gezwungen, und Sie haben mit Spott reagiert.

Nichts kann jetzt Ihr schönes revolutionäres Regime von der Macht zwingen. Nichts kann Sie mehr dem Willen Washingtons unterwerfen.

Durch Zwang und Wirtschaftskrieg haben die Vereinigten Staaten anderen Ländern gedroht, mit Ihnen Handel zu treiben, aber Ihre Stärke und Entschlossenheit haben den Weg gezeigt, und nur die Marionettenregime beugen sich jetzt vor Washington.

Der Angriff auf die Souveränität Ihres Landes, die ständige Einmischung in Ihre inneren Angelegenheiten und Ihre Rechte auf Handelsfreiheit werden jeden Tag und jedes Jahres von den USA verletzt, und die Generalversammlung der Vereinten Nationen, obwohl sie das Embargo lautstark verurteilt, zeigt nur das zahnloses Zahnfleisch eines abgenutzten Schattens, wenn Israel und die USA jedes Jahr dafür stimmen, um es an Ort und Stelle aufrechtzuerhalten.

Das größere Verbrechen ist, dass diese beiden unwürdigen Länder überhaupt eine Stimme haben.

Wir haben zugesehen, wie unser Volk als angeblicher „Feind“ bezeichnet wurde, selbst wenn Ihre Ärzte ihre Verwundeten heilen und ihre Krankheiten bekämpfen. Wir haben zugesehen, wie Sie den Weg im Gesundheitswesen und in der Bildung gewiesen haben. Wir stehen in Ehrfurcht, während Ihre Kindersterblichkeitsrate auf einen Bruchteil der US-amerikanischen sinkt und Ihre Lebenserwartung steigt.

Wir applaudieren der Sicherheit Ihrer Straßen, Ihrer liebevollen Gemeinschaften und Ihrer sauberen Strände.

Im Kampf der Ideologien habt Ihr gewonnen. Wo der Wirtschaftskrieg Euch lähmen wollte, haben Sie Stärke gefunden. Wo Euch die Isolation verdammen wollte, habt Ihr Freunde gefunden.

Kuba, wir haben Euch leiden sehen, aber wir haben Eure Stärke gesehen. Wir haben gesehen, wie die Stärke des Sozialismus denen standhält, die ihn zu Fall bringen würden, und wir applaudieren Euch und Eurem Volk.

Stärke, Liebe und Solidarität,

Pippa Bartolotti und Joe Lombardo

United National Antiwar Coalition, USA

