Mahnwache für Leonard Peltier am Sonntag, 26. Juni am Brandenburger Tor

Sonntag, 26. Juni, von 17.00 – 18.30 Uhr in Berlin am Brandenburger Tor vor der US-Botschaft eine Mahnwache für Leonard Peltier

Elke und Holger Zimmer, Tokatá-LPSG-Rhein/Main (Ostvertretung)

Portrait Leonard Peltier von Bärbel Brede

Oel/Lw 2017

„I don’t know how to save the world.

I don’t have the answers or The answer.

I hold no secret knowledge as how

to fix the mistakes of generations

past and present.

I only know

that without compassion and respect

for all of Earth inhabitants,

none of us

will survive-

nor will we deserve to.

