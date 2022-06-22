Mahnwache für Leonard Peltier am Sonntag, 26. Juni am Brandenburger Tor

Sonntag, 26. Juni, von 17.00 – 18.30 Uhr in Berlin am Brandenburger Tor vor der US-Botschaft eine Mahnwache für Leonard Peltier
Elke und Holger Zimmer, Tokatá-LPSG-Rhein/Main (Ostvertretung)
Portrait Leonard Peltier von Bärbel Brede
Oel/Lw 2017
„I don’t know how to save the world.
I don’t have the answers or The answer.
I hold no secret knowledge as how
to fix the mistakes of generations
past and present.
I only know
that without compassion and respect
for all of Earth inhabitants,
none of us
will survive-
nor will we deserve to.