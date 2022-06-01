Prominent politicians from the party THE LEFT call for more responsible politics for social balance and peace, BUT at the same time they condemn in the strongest terms “Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which violates international law”.

In an online appeal calling for a POPULAR LEFT, prominent politicians from DIE LINKE (THE LEFT) declare the following, among other things:

Energy and food prices are rising, and with them social inequality. After all, wages, pensions and social benefits are far from keeping pace with inflation. Rents have been going through the roof for a long time, and the problems in the health system have not been resolved even after years of the pandemic. For people with low income, the necessities of life are hardly affordable. But even middle-income families have to limit themselves and are afraid of the future. After the start of Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which violates international law and which we condemn in the strongest possible terms , the logic of the escalation is increasingly determining the thoughts and actions of the politically responsible in this country as well. With the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine and the training of Ukrainian soldiers on German soil, the German government is increasingly turning Germany into a war party. ,,,,,,,,,

https://populaere-linke.de

The call also contains numerous demands that need support, but the remark about „Putin’s illegal war of aggression“ are counterproductive. The Onlineappeal has 85 prominent first signers and by now over 3000 other supporters.

Without going into the history of the Ukraine conflict, which began in 2014 after the coup in Kyiv. Without mentioning the thousands of dead, mostly people of Russian origin in the eastern part of Ukraine. Without going into the fascist influences and the hundreds of monuments to Nazi collaborators. Here the Western narrative of „Putin’s illegal war of aggression“ seems to be fully accepted.

Especially against the background of the findings of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which referred to the extremely increasing intensity of attacks by Ukraine against the Donbass republics before the Russian troops intervened on February 24th. Russia has presented documents purporting to show Ukraine had plans to attack the republics on March 8.

Sahra Wagenknecht, in particular, has repeatedly made similar statements in the media:

For example, on May 14 at „Bild“, a german tabloid:

„I find Putin’s war against Ukraine criminal…)





