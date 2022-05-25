«   |  

Where is the War in Ukraine Going and What Should be the Response of the Peace Movement

A webinar discussing the present situation in Ukraine as well as what position the peace movement should take. Our movement has been affected by the massive propaganda and censorship that we are experiencing in the US. This war brings the US in direct confrontation with Russia, a major nuclear power. Join us for this important discussion.

Former UN Weapons Inspector, Ajamu Baraka – Black Alliance for Peace

Sara Flounders – International Action Center

Alan Freeman – International Manifesto Group Moderator

Joe Lombardo, UNAC Coordinator

