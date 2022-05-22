«   |  

Where is the War in Ukraine Going? How do we respond? Mon. 5/23 at 2pm ET | 11am PT | 19 hr GMT

The International Action Center is participating in this discussion by Zomm with Ajamu Baraka, Scott Ritter, Alan Freeman, Joe Lombardo and Sara Flounders.
Where is the War in Ukraine Going and What Should be the Response of the Peace Movement?

Monday, May 23, 2pm ET | 11am PT | 19hr GMT
Speakers:Scott Ritter – Former UN Weapons InspectorAjamu Baraka – Black Alliance for PeaceSara Flounders – International Action CenterAlan Freeman – International Manifesto GroupModerator – Joe Lombardo, UNAC CoordinatorThe webinar will discuss the present situation in Ukraine as well as what position the peace movement should take.  Our movement has been affected by the massive propaganda and censorship that we are experiencing in the US.  This war bring the US in direct confrontation with Russia, a major nuclear power. Join us for this important discussion.

