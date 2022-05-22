Ukraine: War Contradictions in Washington (german-foreign-policy.com)

https://www.german-foreign-policy.com/news/detail/8928

Leading US newspaper speaks out against further western escalation in the Ukraine war, calls for a negotiated solution – and thus also contradicts politicians in Berlin and Brussels.

WASHINGTON/Kyiv/BERLIN (Own report) – In a remarkable statement, one of the most influential US newspapers urges Western course corrections in the Ukraine war – with potentially far-reaching repercussions for Berlin and Brussels. The United States must not be dragged into a protracted, „all-out war with Russia,“ the New York Times Editorial Board demands. The risk of an uncontrollable escalation is high; The enthusiasm for war in the US population will also not last long in view of persistently high inflation and dramatically increased energy prices, especially gasoline prices. In addition, the Ukraine war is drawing important forces away from the power struggle against China. The New York Times objects to statements such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that the US would support Ukraine “until victory”. Statements of this kind have also been made by politicians in Berlin and Brussels – such as the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who declared that she wanted “Ukraine to win this war”, or Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who declared that they wanted to “ruin Russia”. .

The April 2008 bug

Critical statements about the policy of the United States and the West as a whole in the Ukraine war were made in the US establishment shortly after the war began. As early as March 1, the influential magazine The New Yorker published an interview with the well-known US foreign policy expert John Mearsheimer, who has been attacking NATO’s eastward expansion and especially the plans to link Ukraine to the alliance for many years. The plans were dangerous for Moscow and had long since become the target of countermeasures, Mearsheimer confirmed shortly after the start of the war – just as it was „naturally“ out of the question for Washington to allow a „foreign great power“ to deploy military forces in a „country in the western hemisphere.”[1] „All problems“ would have started „in April 2008“, when NATO opened up the prospect of accession for Ukraine and Georgia at its summit meeting in Bucharest, the US expert judged; If this step had not been taken, „then Crimea and Donbass would still be part of Ukraine today,“ and there would probably be no war in the country either.

„Stupid Politics“

Explaining the background to his position, Mearsheimer points out that he considers NATO’s eastward expansion and the will to provoke Russia to be strategically wrong. Russia is „not a serious threat to the United States,“ states the US expert. The People’s Republic of China, on the other hand, is an „equal competitor“. But US policy in Eastern Europe is now undermining “our ability to deal with the most dangerous threat we face today” – Beijing. If Washington wants to position itself against Beijing in a constellation with a total of three major powers – USA, China, Russia – then it must try to win Moscow over to its side. „What we have done with our stupid policy in Eastern Europe is to drive the Russians into the arms of the Chinese,“

„A Dangerous Assumption“

In a detailed statement by its Editorial Board last week, the influential New York Times sharply criticized Washington’s current war aims, not the principled course taken by the US administration towards Moscow. The criticism of the newspaper, which at the beginning of March had spoken out in favor of supporting Ukraine by almost any means possible – the country’s own population would also have to accept losses for this, it said [3] – is now directed at Washington’s sensitive military setbacks for Russia is now even counting on a Ukrainian victory on the battlefield: a „dangerous assumption“, as the paper writes. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called for Moscow to emerge from the war massively „weakened,“ the New York Times recalls; Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, promised US support for Kyiv „until victory“; President Joe Biden even said that President Vladimir Putin „should not stay in power“ in Moscow.[4] To put it mildly, such “belligerent statements” would contribute nothing to a negotiated solution.

Risks and Side Effects

But the Editorial Board of the New York Times now considers this to be necessary. National Intelligence Director Avril Haines recently warned that the war could take a „more unpredictable and potentially escalating trajectory,“ the newspaper notes.[5] At the same time, the US population will not approve of Washington’s war support indefinitely, not least in view of the support package for Kyiv worth US$ 40 billion that the US Senate approved last week. The New York Times cites persistent inflation, which is increasingly weighing on consumers, and soaring energy prices as reasons for this assessment; according to a recent study, US households currently spend US$5,000 a year on gasoline – almost twice as much as a year ago (2. $800).[6] The New York Times does not mention the setbacks caused by the war in East Asia, where, for example, hopes of Taiwan being able to rely on US assistance in the event of a war with the People’s Republic have collapsed in view of the US action in the Ukraine war in recent months is (german-foreign-policy.com reported [7]).

„Unrealistic Expectations“

According to the New York Times Editorial Board, being dragged into a „full-scale war with Russia“ is not in „America’s best interests.“[8] But this could happen if „unrealistic expectations“ dominated in the West or in Kyiv. President Biden must therefore make it clear to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that there is “a limit” to the question “how far the United States and NATO will go in the confrontation with Russia” – specifically also “limits to weapons, to money and with whatever political support they can muster.“ It is „essential that the Ukrainian government’s decisions are based on a realistic assessment of what resources Ukraine has at its disposal“ – „and how much more destruction it can endure“.

Counterclaims

The demand for a change of course is not a consensus in Washington; Only on Friday did the US ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, confirm that the Biden administration is aiming for „a strategic defeat of Russia“ in Ukraine.[9] However, it shows that influential circles in the United States consider the risk of being stuck in a protracted, costly war in Europe to be high – accompanied by growing resentment among the population and setbacks in the power struggle against China. Washington already feels compelled to keep around 100,000 US soldiers stationed in Europe in the long term – considerably more than before Russia’s attack on Ukraine (60,000). You are missing in East Asia for the power struggle against China – and Washington may be forced to send even more to Europe,

„Ruin Russia“

The statement by the New York Times is also implicitly directed against leading politicians in Berlin and Brussels. At the beginning of May, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, declared: „We want Ukraine to win this war.“[11] Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced just a few days after the start of the war that they wanted to „ruin Russia“.[12] Positions are also gaining ground in the Bundestag, against which the New York Times now warns: Ukraine could „win this war,“ said SPD foreign policy expert Michael Roth at the beginning of May.[13]

