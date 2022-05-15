«   |  

Solidarität mit Russland aus Lateinamerika – Frente Unido América Latina Berlin am Brandenburger Tor – 14. Mai 2022

Eindrücke / Internationale Solidarität Kundgebung Frente Unido América Latina Berlin / 14. Mai
https://youtu.be/GOuHBh4OtZM

  1. Mai 2022 – Axel Plasa, Journalist, Mexiko – Castellano/DE – Frente Unido América Latina Berlin
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iC-PfHhkyH4

Publizist Alberto Fazolo (Italien) Über die faschistischen Umtriebe in der Ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KH7gLgqDlP4

Solidaridad Internacional / Mauro Valderrama, CP Peru, Frente Unido América Latina Berlin 14.5.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOdb5F_7fiM

Renate (Irlandgruppe Omega) Internationale Solidarität 14. Mai / Frente Unido América Latina Berlin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTCOH6LsOrM

Bilder:
https://bit.ly/3cHYImw

weitere Videos folgen

