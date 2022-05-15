Anti-War Movement. Against warmongering. Background and challenges: Inputs at the jW event provided a broad picture of the escalation in Ukraine (junge Welt)

https://www.jungewelt.de/artikel/426577.antikriegsbewegung-gegen-kriegshetze.html

War shall be cursed! That was the motto of the event to which Junge Welt and the culture magazine Melodie &Rhythm ( M&R ) invited on Friday evening in the Kesselhaus of the Kulturbrauerei in Berlin. Around 280 participants (including helpers and supporters) were on site, while countless others followed the presentations, talks and panel discussion via live stream on around 1,600 devices. The objective of the content followed the impulse to counter the ubiquitous warmongering and the media monotony with substantial analyzes and assessments of the situation. Always in view: the prerequisites for the resurgence of a militant peace movement.

The start of the evening belonged to Reinhard Lauterbach, longtime jW-Correspondent for Eastern Europe. His presentation was devoted to the question »How does journalism work under today’s conditions?«. In addition to the difficulty of getting information in the face of media blockades and censorship, astonishing new avenues are opening up. He referred to the insightful analyzes of the US think tank „Institute for the Study of War“, especially with a view to the military situation in Ukraine. It was worth reading carefully and paying attention to slips of the tongue on the other side. Surprising statements, such as those of Pope Francis, who recently spoke of „NATO barking at Russia’s door,“ can be found again and again. Above all, Lauterbach emphasized the need for constant source criticism, starting with the question: „Who can I believe and who not?“

Arnold Schölzel, former jW editor-in-chief and regular author of this newspaper, stated in his article on the »failure of the mainstream media«: »There is nothing more journalistic about it«. Already in the first ARD-Focal point on February 24, this „farce of journalism“ declared that there had been no war of aggression in Europe for 80 years. Schölzel summed up that the bourgeois media had anything but failed when it came to creating ignorance. The prehistory also includes all the things they didn’t bring to the 75th and 80th anniversary of the fascist attack on the Soviet Union. The result today is that racist hate speech against Russians has become legitimate. Kiev’s years of war against the „people’s republics“ in the Donbass „didn’t happen.“

Those present received the contribution by Franziska Lindner via video (she reports for jW from Crimea and Moscow) on the reception of the war in Russia. At the outset, she made it clear that there was no “economic shock” that some in the West “virtually longed for”. In the medium and long term, however, considerable problems are to be expected. In view of this, Russian media are already under pressure. Since a new media law came into force in March, prison sentences could follow for critical and oppositional reporting. The motto of the event, borrowed from Brecht, „The war shall be damned,“ sums up the quintessence of the conversations she followed, but of course there are „many different, differentiated views among the population.“ In addition to the KPRF, which essentially supports the government line, the left as a whole is divided in its positioning on the war.

Jörg Kronauer shed light on the geopolitical history in his video contribution: NATO’s eastward expansion, Ukraine’s rearmament and active efforts to integrate the country into the wartime alliance were the keywords here. The jW author also referred to the western war aims, because in the power struggle against China it was important to eliminate Russia in order to have „free rein“ against the People’s Republic. Western Europe must be aware that „aggressive NATO policy was the main cause of the tensions,“ said Kronauer.

Next, David Cacchione entered with his fist raised, along with M&R– Editor-in-Chief Susann Witt-Stahl took the stage. His Italian ska-punk band Banda Bassotti has traveled to the Donbass several times in recent years with the „anti-fascist caravan“ to provide humanitarian and political support. In an interview, he reported on the recent trip to the region. Cacchione recalled 2014, when everyone from poets to bricklayers took up arms to repel the Kiev attack. Many commanders he knew had been assassinated over time, and Russia’s intervention had been welcomed by all. Many of the stories he experienced in Donbass will soon be published in book form. He said goodbye to the audience with the words »Fascism is a crime«.

The publicist Alberto Fazolo from Rome dealt with the state of the left and resistance to the war in Italy. In 2018 he published the book »In the Donbass they didn’t get through. Anti-fascist resistance at the gates of Europe« was published. The author did not leave a good hair on the „pro-imperial left,“ which has given up its ideals and is fully committed to geopolitics. Fazolo describes them as the perfect opposition to the government. And he warned against the „strategy of downsizing“ when „Nazism is no longer Nazism.“ This leads to a »legitimation of Nazi government powers«. At the same time, the government in Kyiv – in order to divert attention from the fact that „NATO is the problem“ – is sparking a war between poor people of all sections of the population in Ukraine, criminalizing resistance,

At the end of the first part of this evening, Ronja Fröhlich from the federal board of the SDAJ reported on the encouraging youth conference against the war, which took place in Frankfurt am Main at the end of April with lively participation and at which a resolution against the planned „war credits“ was passed.

Sharen mit: Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



Pinterest

E-Mail



Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Wird geladen... Related