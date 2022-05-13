Kremlin Spokesman: „There is no war in Ukraine“ (UnHerd)

First Deputy Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy joins Freddie Sayers to discuss the nuclear threat against NATO members and possible conclusions to the conflict in Ukraine.
// Timecodes //
00:00 – 00:42 – Introduction
00:42 – 02:11 – Does the Russian government believe they haven’t invaded Ukraine?
02:11 – 04:33 – If the focus was solely on Donbass. Why is there military activity in other parts of Ukraine?
04:33 – 07:40 – Is Donbass still part of Russia, in their government’s view?
07:40 – 09:21 – Is it a humanitarian intervention?
09:21 – 11:59 – Was there actually a retreat in Kyiv, or was it part of a plan?
11:59 – 13:21 – Dmitry’s statement on the loss of Russian troops.
13:21 – 15:16 – What are the definitions of success for the Russian government?
15:16 – 18:46 – Is there a diplomatic solution to the invasion of Ukraine? What would make Russia withdraw?
18:46 – 21:09 – How does Dmitry think this invasion will play out?
21:09 – 24:51 – How will Russia react to Sweden and Finland joining NATO?
24:51 – 29:22 – Is there a possibility of a nuclear escalation?
29:22 – 33:25 – With all the losses and on the Russian side. What does success look like for them?
33:25 – 41:16 – The denazification of Ukraine
41:16 – 42:50 – Concluding thoughts