Prisoners apparently castrated. Testicular amputation of soldiers: Ukrainian incitement against Russians has an effect. More atrocities likely (junge Welt)

https://www.jungewelt.de/artikel/426378.krieg-in-der-ukraine-gefangene-offenbar-kastriert.html

The matter was picked up in Ukrainian and Russian newspapers in mid-March. The doctor and head of the „Mobile Hospital“ project, Gennady Drusenko, reported on the national information channel Ukraina-24 that he had instructed his subordinate military doctors to castrate Russian prisoners of war who ended up on their operating tables at the same time. In the past, Druzenko says, he was a great humanist and took the position that the wounded are no longer enemies but patients – but this changed with the Ukrainian-Russian war. Today he no longer sees the Russians as people, but as cockroaches, and he wants to help ensure that as many of them as possible „perish on Ukrainian soil, like the Germans at Stalingrad.“

The statement was not alone, even if Druzenko half-heartedly distanced himself from it a few days later, saying he had let his emotions get carried away. Nobody in his project was castrated and nobody will be treated like that in the future. Shortly before that, however, on the same channel, a moderator named Fahruddin Sharafmal had shown a portrait of Adolf Eichmann in full SS uniform and explained that when Russia calls Ukrainians Nazis, they deserve nothing less than to be treated in a Nazi manner: especially Eichmann pointed out the need to kill a nation’s children in order to prevent them from surviving. According to Scharafmal, he is personally willing to participate in this.

After Druzenko’s denials – perhaps pushed on by orders from above – it looked as if these calls were a disgusting snapshot of hatred in times of war, but had essentially had no consequences. But it’s probably worse. The castrations initially demanded and then denied by Drusenko probably actually took place. This is indicated by a message from the Donbass to a Ukrainian woman living in Germany, a copy of which is available to jW .

The author is a doctor working in Donetsk – the name is known to the editors, the messenger is a reputable person. This doctor wrote earlier this week that she was completely shocked because she had always taken the news to be atrocity propaganda. But her colleague’s son has now returned to Donetsk after an exchange of prisoners – after his testicles were amputated in captivity. The private and non-public context of the statement gives it further credibility.

Threats of castration from the Ukrainian side have also been testified to elsewhere by exchanged Russian prisoners after their liberation. As well as constant beatings on wounds and death threats „so as not to have any further trouble with them“. Also in March, videos emerged showing Ukrainian special forces deliberately shooting Russian prisoners in the legs. They were so clear that even the Presidential Chancellery in Kiev announced investigations. Nothing has been heard from this since then. Investigations against Ukrainian agitators such as Druzenko and Sharafmal were also initiated on the Russian side, albeit with little prospect of success.

In early April, another video circulated around the world in which Russians, left wounded by their comrades during the retreat from the Kyiv region, were being targeted and shot by Ukrainian soldiers. The US newspaper New York Times also had no choice but to describe the film as „presumably authentic“.

Unfortunately, it is to be expected that these will not remain isolated cases, even if, according to the official interpretation, only Russian soldiers are capable of all conceivable atrocities. Because to the extent that the Ukrainian side feels more confident of victory and that they can count on the „unconditional solidarity“ of their Western sponsors, the feeling of impunity inevitably grows when existing rules of martial law are violated.

Sharen mit: Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



Pinterest

E-Mail



Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Wird geladen... Related