Live Discussion with anti-fascist Ukrainians – Tonight @ Berlin Time 20.00 Uhr

MONDAY, MAY 2ND @ 2PM EASTERN – BERLIN TIME 8 PM
Join the discussion via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_KS1g5l_hQi-kXZ0Jm-w3Cg
Reckoning with the Ukraine government’s armed Nazi militias
Join the International Action Center for live discussion with anti-fascist Ukrainians on the 2014 massacre at the Odessa House of Labor and the continuing struggle.
Featuring:
Leonid Ilderkin
Ukrainian communist in exile, member of coordination council of the Union of Political Refugees and Political Prisoners of Ukraine
Alexey Albu
A survivor of the Odessa House of Labor massacre currently living in Luhansk
Phil Wilayto
Author and activist, coordinator of the Odessa Solidarity Campaign
and Danny O’Brien, Teddie Kelly & Sara Flounders of the International Action Center
watch live on Youtube
https://cutt.ly/OGDmoNd