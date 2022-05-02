Live Discussion with anti-fascist Ukrainians – Tonight @ Berlin Time 20.00 Uhr

MONDAY, MAY 2ND @ 2PM EASTERN – BERLIN TIME 8 PM

Join the discussion via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_KS1g5l_hQi-kXZ0Jm-w3Cg

Reckoning with the Ukraine government’s armed Nazi militias

Join the International Action Center for live discussion with anti-fascist Ukrainians on the 2014 massacre at the Odessa House of Labor and the continuing struggle.

Featuring:

Leonid Ilderkin

Ukrainian communist in exile, member of coordination council of the Union of Political Refugees and Political Prisoners of Ukraine

Alexey Albu

A survivor of the Odessa House of Labor massacre currently living in Luhansk

Phil Wilayto

Author and activist, coordinator of the Odessa Solidarity Campaign

and Danny O’Brien, Teddie Kelly & Sara Flounders of the International Action Center

watch live on Youtube

https://cutt.ly/OGDmoNd

