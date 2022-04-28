Statement on increasing Russophobia in Germany and the hostilities against the Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin (Heinrich Bücker)

Berlin is a city where people from over 150 countries live together. How can it be that such incomprehensible racism is rampant again in this cosmopolitan city? This time in the form of Russophobia, hatred of everything Russian. And it is essentially Germans who take part in it and support or tolerate this racism.

It would not have been possible for Germany to be reunited and for Berlin as a result to become the German capital without Russia’s consent. Despite Moscow’s doubts, Russia’s agreement came about because the West repeatedly assured that NATO would not advance eastwards, not even by one inch.



But Russia was betrayed, all promises were broken, and now NATO is threatening Russia right on its borders. And Germany is supplying heavy weapons to win the war against Russia in Ukraine. And again at the side of fascists, the successors of the Banderists, who already acted as auxiliary troops of the German fascists in World War II.

A self-confessed admirer of Stefan Banderas is Andrij Melnyk, Ambassador of Ukraine in Germany. Melnyk is a guest in the German Bundestag, he is on the evening-news and in German talk shows.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, himself of Jewish descent, also supports the far-right brigades of the Azov Battalion. In his video-transmitted speech in the Greek parliament, he even presented self-confessed right-wing extremist Asov fighters from Mariupol. Many of the Greek MPs left the plenary hall or protested massively afterwards against the appearance of fascists.

In the past few weeks and days there has also been increased hostility towards the Coop Anti-War Café which I run in downtown Berlin.

There is graffiti on the outside of the café, there are sporadic accusations in the guest room, some of which are quite loud, and there are now numerous negative reviews on the Internet.

Even regular guests either don’t come anymore or they criticize me.

The allegations relate to my expressed support for Russia, support for the Russian government, for Russian culture and for the people of Russia.

It is extraordinarily depressing that all bridges of understanding with Russia are being torn down in these difficult times. All responsible Germans should now take a stand.

We should all know that wars are catastrophic for everyone involved. But the war that Russia is now waging in Ukraine is a continuation of a war that actually started back in 2014. And Ukraine started it.

After the violent coup in February 2014, the extremely anti-Russian right-wing coup government in Kyiv began waging war against parts of its own population. A war against the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine. The Russian language and culture were restricted, there was a fascist massacre in Odessa in May 2014 with over 40 dead, there were kidnappings, arrests and torture. Right-wing and fascist structures dug themselves deeper and deeper into the military, the police and the secret service. The majority of Western countries, including Germany, supported these developments in their efforts and desire to weaken and demonize Russia.

Russia did not want this war, but instead has repeatedly called for an end to violence against its citizens.



Moscow recently set concrete conditions: Guarantee of the neutrality of Ukraine. Guarantee of Ukraine’s non-accession to NATO. Withdrawal of western arms from Ukraine. This was not addressed in any way. As well as previously the Minsk-2 agreement was not implemented. Then, even before the invasion of Russia, the attacks from Kyiv on the People’s Republics intensified.

Now the conflict has widened and every decent German should take a stand. Everyone should now express their solidarity with Russia. The right-wing government in Kyiv should give up now and immediately. No arms to Ukraine!

Berlin on April 28, 2022

Heinrich Bucker

