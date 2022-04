Documentary by Russian journalist Andrei Medvedev #Donbass to learn more about the tragedy of the region, the horrors of the past 8 years under constant attacks by the Kiev regime, killings of civilians, murder of children. All the things the Western mainstream media has so resolutely turned a blind eye to, ignoring or even laughing at the human suffering.

DOCUMENTARY: The story of Donbass and its people VIDEO HERE

