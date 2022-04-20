Mainstream Media on Fascists fighting in Ukraine

Azov Regiment On Ukraine Russia Frontline l

Putin’s Denazification Goal Aimed At White Supremacists?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GoqZ8gPKKis

Inside A White Supremacist Militia in Ukraine

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fy910FG46C4

Ukraine brigade accused of ‚white supremacy‘

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0w3eeILl8g

Why the Far Right Joined the 2013-14 Ukraine Crisis | Decade of Hate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xC1oCpnDURc

How Neo-Nazi MILITIA have SWORN to protect Ukraine

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Uwx_moVVNs

Ukraine: Allegedly neo-Nazi armed groups fighting Russia-backed separatists

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgtaV0IEpEQ

