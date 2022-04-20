Mainstream Media on Fascists fighting in Ukraine

Azov Regiment On Ukraine Russia Frontline l
Putin’s Denazification Goal Aimed At White Supremacists?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GoqZ8gPKKis
Inside A White Supremacist Militia in Ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fy910FG46C4
Ukraine brigade accused of ‚white supremacy‘
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0w3eeILl8g
Why the Far Right Joined the 2013-14 Ukraine Crisis | Decade of Hate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xC1oCpnDURc
How Neo-Nazi MILITIA have SWORN to protect Ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Uwx_moVVNs
Ukraine: Allegedly neo-Nazi armed groups fighting Russia-backed separatists
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgtaV0IEpEQ